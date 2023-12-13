LEWISTON – Lana Jo Doubek passed away peacefully, surrounded by her caregivers on Friday Dec. 1, 2023. Lana is no longer suffering from the mass on her brain that took over. Lana was also a breast cancer survivor. Lana leaves a large void in the lives of everyone that had the privilege of spending time with her. Lana leaves this world as we kick off her favorite time of year, Christmas, and one of her wishes was to be called “Christmas Snowflake.”

Lana was born on Dec. 20, 1952 in Fort Kent. Lana graduated from Mt. Ararat Schools in 1967. Lana spent her life with her parents Joe and Leila Doubek as they traveled the world and was a snowbird in Florida for many winters.

Lana also enjoyed being part of the Pines neighborhood association in Brunswick. Lana enjoyed her daily trips all over Brunswick and Topsham, visiting her favorite spots which included Dollar Store for sticker books, Walmart for Diet Cokes, Amatos and Burger King where she loved her whoppers. Lana also loved going to the movies and seeing shows at the Maine State Music Theater every summer. Lana loved Kenny Chesney, “Mama Mia”, “Dirty Dancing” and “Grease” movies, which brought her the biggest joy to dance and sing along with.

Lana was predeceased by her father, Joseph, her mother, Leila; and her sister, Debra. She will be in good company with her family, which she truly missed every day. Lana also joins many other of her extended Doubek and Simon family.

Lana is survived by her niece and guardian, Kay Kessler of Topsham, her favorite “babe” niece, Alison Lynn Cyr of Topsham; her favorite, ONLY brother-in-law, Glenn Cyr of Topsham; her “Schteve” Kessler of Topsham; nephews Joseph and Jacob Kessler of Topsham; her extended Cyr family connections whom she loved celebrating the 4th of July with annually, especially seeing Wayne Cyr, and her cousins that she loved dearly from Northern Maine.

Lana loved calling all of her family and friends every day until she couldn’t any longer. She also loved sending everyone cards for their birthdays and holidays.

Special thanks to Lana’s providers that have helped her live her best life since the passing of her father. Many thanks to Granite Bay Care, especially Julienne and Oy, who loved Lana with everything. Thank you to Rebecca Hill and Alli Vercoe of Independence Association for coordination of her services and providing excellent case management.

