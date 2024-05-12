Knupp, Christine “Chris” (Thurber) 75, of Sarasota, Fla., April 24, at home. No formal service. Arrangements, Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, Fla.
Knupp, Christine “Chris” (Thurber) 75, of Sarasota, Fla., April 24, at home. No formal service. Arrangements, Toale Brothers Funeral Home, Sarasota, Fla.
