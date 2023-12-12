DURHAM – John Wallace Winn Jr., 84, passed away after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer on Dec. 5, 2023. He was born in Durham on July 2, 1939 to John Winn Sr. and Margaret Brown Winn.

John married Phyllis Ridley in 1957 and had six daughters and they were married for 53 years until her passing in May 2010. He was a jack of all trades, having worked in a variety of jobs in his life from a career at BIW, to lobstering, construction and woodsman. His greatest passions were playing cards with his many friends and sharing his love of hunting.

He will be so missed by his sister, Linda Stevens and her husband Glen; as well as by his girls Valerie Pilsbury and husband Eric, Carol Winn, Margaret Ames and husband Ken, Tamie Griffin and husband Tom, and son-in-law, David Baker; as well as his long time companion, Allison Miller; his 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson.

We jokingly called “John the Prime Minister of Durham” as he knew everyone and never met anyone he didn’t befriend.

A graveside service will be held at the Lunt Cemetery in the spring where he will join his wife and daughter, Jonica Winn. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net

