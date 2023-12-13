BRUNSWICK – Jean Mary Betts, 95, of Sunnybrook, in Brunswick, sadly left us on Dec. 8, 2023. She was born in 1928 at home in London.

She had a very happy childhood until World War II broke out, when she and her sister, Gwen, were evacuated in 1939 to a school in Scotland for safety. Subsequently, the sisters joined the family in Exeter.

In 1945 Mary went to London to train and became a radiographer at the London Hospital where she met her husband to be, Anthony Betts, a medical student. After marriage in 1952, they had their first daughter, Sarah Anne. The following year they went to Guernsey for a short assignment and welcomed their second daughter, Anne Jocelyn.

They emigrated to the United States in 1954. They lived initially in Trenton, New Jersey where Tony had his first job. Then they moved to Eagle Lake where Mary assisted Tony in his practice as a general practitioner. Over the years they lived in various locations in Maine where Tony was a doctor – Albion, Waterville, Brunswick, Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

In 1957 another daughter, Jane Elizabeth, was born in Waterville. In 1959 the family moved to Newton, Mass. where Tony earned his pathology degree. In 1962 the family moved to Brunswick where their fourth daughter, Jennifer Clare, was born.

While in Waterville, Mary obtained her accounting degree at Thomas College. Mary and Tony were very involved in the arts community, helping to revive the Waterville Opera House. Mary was an accomplished seamstress and created costumes for the theatrical productions. Both Mary and Tony played in various orchestras in Maine. Mary also was a talented artist, gaining inspiration from extensive travels in Europe and elsewhere. Most importantly, Mary was a kind, loving and devoted mother. She will be greatly missed by many friends and her family.

Mary leaves behind her children, Ann (Lee) Bowman, Jane (Jay) Petrillo and Jennifer (Mat) Rough. Her oldest daughter Sarah (Frank) Huntington, predeceased her in October 2023. Mary is survived by 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

to any hospice.

