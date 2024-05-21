Pendleton, Marjorie L. 79, of Buxton, May 18, 2024. Service, May 25, 11 a.m., Standish Congregational Church. Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Pendleton, Marjorie L. 79, of Buxton, May 18, 2024. Service, May 25, 11 a.m., Standish Congregational Church. Chad ...
Pendleton, Marjorie L. 79, of Buxton, May 18, 2024. Service, May 25, 11 a.m., Standish Congregational Church. Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.