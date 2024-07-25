Two people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed on its approach into the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport in Trenton on Thursday afternoon, airport officials said.

The plane crashed and caught fire at the end of a runway, airport manager Leroy Muise said in a release. Regional first responder services were immediately notified and extinguished the fire before recovering the victims, whose names won’t be released until they have been identified and next of kin have been notified.

“We wish to thank all emergency response personnel from the many agencies that assisted us today, along with the members of the public that kindly detoured as requested,” Muise said in the statement.

The aircraft, a Cirrus SR22, crashed around 12:25 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane had taken off about two hours earlier from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, an FAA spokesperson said.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash in a Facebook post but said it lacked additional details.

“Multiple agencies are on-site, and additional personnel are en route,” the department wrote in the post around 1:15 p.m.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office directed questions about the crash and victims to the Maine State Police. Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the state police were assisted by the state fire marshal’s office, local fire departments and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. She referred additional questions to the FAA and NTSB.

