WAYNE — Three people were arrested Thursday after guests at an Airbnb alerted police to a break-in at Tubby’s Own Ice Cream during which an ATM was stolen.

Stacy Ketchen, owner of the ice cream shop on Main Street, said two people jimmied open the shop door and took the cash machine. The guests in the Airbnb upstairs from the ice cream shop called police around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the machine contained a significant amount of cash, but the amount was not disclosed.

Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Maine State Police troopers identified and located the suspects at a house in Livermore Falls, about 11 miles northwest of Wayne. With the suspects, they found cash from the ATM, which was located in a vacant lot near the house.

Arrested were Joshua Souther, 47, and Jason Reckards, 44, both of Livermore Falls, on charges of theft. Brittany Boivin, 37, of Jay, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and violating conditions of release.

Bryce Cobb, Wayne’s town manager, said Thursday that Wayne doesn’t experience a lot of crime.

Wayne, with a population of fewer than 1,200 people, tends to be quiet, even when summer visitors are in residence, Cobb said.

“Definitely, this is a one-time thing,” Cobb said, adding that he’s been with the town since 2014 and he has not heard of anything similar happening.

“It’s pristine, a summer town, and (there’s) not usually anything of that excitement,” Cobb said.

The Androscoggin Sheriff’s Office and Livermore Falls Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Tubby’s Own Ice Cream is located at 512 Main St., next to the Wayne General Store.

