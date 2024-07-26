A third suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a Waldoboro man earlier this month.

John Flower, 39, of Rockland, is accused of hindering law enforcement’s investigation into the death of 45-year-old Kyle MacDougall, Maine State Police announced Friday.

Spokesperson Shannon Moss declined to provide further details about what Flower is accused of doing. He was already being held at Knox County Jail on unrelated charges and his initial appearance is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m.

Flower is the third suspect in the investigation into MacDougall’s death. Jason Hewett, 39, of Farmingdale, was arrested on a charge of manslaughter last week after leading state police on a chase through the Augusta area. He is currently being held at Knox County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

It’s unclear how or when MacDougall man died. Court documents that would detail the reason for the arrests of both Hewett and another suspect, Mark Gagne, have been sealed.

Hewett’s defense attorney Andrew Wright said at his client’s initial court appearance last week that two people who spoke to police gave inconsistent testimonies. Flower was one of them. He told police that MacDougall committed suicide, Wright said. But another man allegedly told someone he was responsible for killing MacDougall.

Gagne, 41, was arrested two weeks ago on charges of abuse of a corpse and hindering apprehension. He had an initial appearance and is being held on a $100,000 bail.

This story will be updated.

