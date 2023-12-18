Nearly a third of all Central Maine Power customers in Maine were without power Monday as a powerful winter storm brought heavy rain and high winds to much of the state, increasing the risk of flooding near rivers and the coast.

Central Maine Power reported more than 206,000 customers without power as of 11:45 a.m., including more than 45,000 in Cumberland County and more than 33,000 in York County. The number of households throughout Maine that lost power topped 200,000 before noon.

Gov. Janet Mills announced that all state offices would close at 1 p.m.

“With the storm expected to grow stronger in the coming hours, I encourage all Maine people to be safe and vigilant and to exercise caution when traveling,

Mills said in a statement.

Some schools prepared to dismiss students early because their buildings lost power, including Mildred L. Day Elementary in Arundel and all schools in Brunswick.

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported nearly 10,000 outages at 11:45 a.m., but that number is expected to increase as the storm moves across the state.

More than 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania by mid-morning, and parts in several other states got more than 4 inches (10 centimeters), according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts reached nearly 70 mph (113 kph) along the southern New England shoreline.

Power was knocked out for more than 500,000 customers in an area stretching from Virginia north through New England, including nearly 140,000 in Massachusetts and 119,000 in Maine, according to poweroutage.us. Maine’s largest utility, Central Maine Power, reported 17% of its customer base was without power.

The weather service issued flood and flash flood warnings for New York City and the surrounding area, parts of Pennsylvania, upstate New York, western Connecticut, western Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire and Maine.

Trees and power lines fell in many areas, including some that landed on homes and cars. In the coastal town of Guilford, Connecticut, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Hartford, a tree fell on a police cruiser but the officer escaped injury, officials said. Certain roads throughout the region were closed due to flooding or downed trees.

Jon Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gray, said the rainfall has the potential to cause serious flooding and gusty winds could cause widespread damage.

Wind gusts have been strongest along the coast, with some areas seeing gusts of 60 mph or more.

“I think it’s safe to say this is a multi-day restoration effort based on the severity of this,” said Jonathan Breed, spokesman for CMP. “There is a lot of debris out there already.”

Breed explained that because high winds are expected to last through the afternoon, crews won’t be able to go up in buckets to re-attach downed lines.

By the end of the day Monday, CMP will have 380 crews dispersed throughout its coverage area, Breed said.

Many flights were cancelled or delayed across the region. Boston’s Logan International Airport grounded all flights Monday morning because of the poor conditions, leading to more than 100 canceled flights and about 375 delays, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware. At New York City area airports, nearly 80 flights were canceled and more than 90 were delayed.

Some schools in the Northeast closed or delayed their openings, and commuter rail systems were reporting weather-related delays.

In South Carolina on Sunday, the tide in Charleston Harbor reached 9.86 feet (3 meters) just before noon, which was the fourth-highest reading ever.

“This was a tough and frustrating day for our citizens, as historic high tides came up and over the land in the city, flooding cars, homes, businesses and streets,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said, adding there were no reports of serious injuries.

Tecklenburg said the city is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to protect against tidal flooding and to adapt to sea level rise and climate change.

Monday’s rain and wind came a week after a storm caused flooding and power outages in the Northeast after spawning deadly tornadoes in Tennessee.

The mild winter storm is expected to continue throughout Monday before moving out. The heaviest rain – between 3 and 4 inches – will fall in a large band running northeast from Portland through Bangor and all the way to Canada. Parts of the state are under a flood watch.

If circumstances were different, Palmer said, the current storm could have resulted in two feet of snow or more.

The latest National Climate Assessment shows that Maine continues to see increasing precipitation due to climate change. The number of extreme rain and snow events has increased 62 percent in the Northeast, the largest increase in the nation.

“There is something to be said about frequently of events like this in the future,” Palmer said “Research does how that these warm heavy rain events could happen more often in winter.”

Just before Christmas last year, a similar storm crippled Maine, leaving many households without power on the holiday.

