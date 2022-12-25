Thousands of Mainers woke up to a Christmas morning without power, for the third day after a powerful storm tore through the state, bringing high winds, rain and flooding.

Utility workers made a big dent in restoring power on Saturday.

But as of 8 a.m. Sunday, 61,749 Central Maine Power households were still waiting, in bitter cold temperatures, for their electricity to come back on.

The number of CMP outages had decreased by more than 20,000 overnight. Late Saturday, 83,486 CMP customers were without power as hundreds of lineworkers and tree crews worked on outages across southern and central Maine.

On Sunday morning, 25,891 customers of Versant Power, which serves the northern and eastern portions of the state, were still without power, down from 27,001 late Saturday.

Maine’s utility companies have warned customers that restoring power to all all customers will take days.

CMP President Joe Purington, in a statement on Saturday, said that as crews investigated the damage to the power company’s system, “it is clear that we will be unable to restore all customers until early in the next week.”

Versant Power said Saturday that the work still to be done could take up to five days.

Of the New England states, Maine’s utilities were hardest hit by the storm that traveled across the country last week, according to the Associated Press.

York and Cumberland counties still have among the highest power outages.

As of Sunday morning, 13,643 CMP customers were still without power in Cumberland County, and 21,132 in York County.

The storm, which raged from late Thursday through Friday, delivered historic wind gusts and flooding that damaged property and took down trees and power lines.

In Portland, the temperature on Sunday was 15 degrees, with a wind chill of about two degrees. The National Weather Service in Gray said Christmas Day would be cold and breezy, with a high in the 20s.

On Friday, wind gusts reached 64 miles per hour in Portland, 59 miles per hour in interior Gray, and winds as high as 70 to 80 miles per hour were recorded on an island weather station near Rockland, NWS meteorologist Jon Palmer said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous