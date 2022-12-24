Thousands of homes were still without power on Christmas Eve after a powerful storm blew through Maine on Friday, bringing heavy wind, rain, and flooding.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, 172,000 Central Maine Power customers were without power. CMP crews worked overnight to try to restore it. Friday night, 207,000 CMP customers were without power.

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported 47,576 customers still without power as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Wind gusts reached historical levels in some parts of Maine on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Gray. Gusts were so strong in coastal areas that they sounded like jets flying overhead.

Winds reached speeds of 64 miles per hour in Portland, 59 miles per hour in interior Gray, and winds as high as 70 to 80 miles per hour were recorded on an island weather station near Rockland, said NWS meteorologist Jon Palmer. “Winds got very, very high during the storm,” Palmer said. The wind gusts in Gray “were the highest I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“We are done with the storm, but we are now dealing with very cold temperatures behind the storm,” Palmer said. In Portland, the temperature plunged from 54 degrees to 13 degrees early Saturday. “That’s a pretty big swing.”

Advertisement

The wind took down trees, knocking out power. The sub-freezing weather left many homes cold on the day before Christmas.

In southern Maine, Cumberland and York counties were heavily hit by outages. As of Saturday morning, 37,414 customers were without power in Cumberland County, and 48,178 were without in York County, according to CMP’s outage list.

In some towns, more than half of CMP customers had no power. In Freeport, 2,600 out of 5,142 customers were without power, and in New Gloucester, 2,409 out of 3,015 CMP customers had no electricity as of Saturday morning.

Friday’s storm caused flooding and damage in coastal communities. The high tide on Friday was measured at 13.7 feet in Portland and South Portland, the fourth highest on record. Maine’s famous landmark, the Portland Head Light, was damaged by winds, high tide, and ferocious waves.

Crashing waves hit the innkeeper’s museum, knocking out two windows, ripping off siding, and leaving parts of windows, siding, and landscaping rocks scattered around the yard, as can be seen in the video of the Cape Elizabeth Police Department’s Facebook page. During high tide Friday, waves were reaching and rising over the fence that borders the yard.

The door that leads up to the lighthouse was blown in by crashing waves, which tore off its casing and hinges, Coast Guard Senior Chief Clayton Franklin said Saturday. “That’s a ton of force,” he said. Also, a bell that sits on a slab of granite outside “has been displaced a bit,” Franklin said.

Advertisement

Despite the damage, the lighthouse continued to shine its beam throughout the storm, Franklin said.

Fort Williams Park was closed Friday due to the storm, but opened again on Saturday, said Cape Elizabeth Police Sgt. Eric Fay. The innkeeper’s museum is taped off to keep visitors away from the damaged building, Fay said.

Flooding also caused damage Friday in several coastal communities, including Wells, Old Orchard Beach, and Kennebunkport.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous