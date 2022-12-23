Maine’s coastal communities are under both flood and high wind warnings, just a day ahead of one of the busiest holiday weekends for travel.

Flights are being canceled, Casco Bay Lines’ ferry service is suspending trips and power was out for more than 44,000 Central Maine Power users statewide as of 9 a.m. Friday, including 15,700 in Cumberland County and nearly 13,000 in York County.

The entire region is under a warning for high wind, with wind gusts of 55 to 70 miles per hour along the immediate coast, decreasing to 55 to 65 miles per hour going farther inland.

The region also is expecting at least two inches of rainfall. Combined with melting snow farther from the coast, there will be flooding on the roadways. Once the storms pull away, Saturday morning temperatures will plummet into the teens, causing any water out there to freeze and roads to become slick.

Webhannet Drive right now. Please avoid the coastal roads right now. pic.twitter.com/mJAajnV6Ix — Wells Police (@WellsPolice) December 23, 2022

The number of reported Central Maine Power customers experiencing an outage more than doubled from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., according to Central Maine Power. The company will be tracking power outages throughout the day.

CMP customers should call 800-696-1000 to report an outage and to find out when their power could be restored.

With widespread outages, CMP said, restoration of power could take several days, and outages could continue into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Adam Desrosier, CMP’s vice president of electric operations, said the utility company has more than 300 contractor crews and 220 tree crews from Canada and as far south as Georgia in position to respond to power outages. Many of those crews remained in Maine after helping restore power during last weekend’s storm.

On the water, conditions are already worsening: The National Weather Service reports that extremely strong winds could lead to capsized vessels and make it harder for mariners to see.

State offices were closed Friday by the governor’s order, a harbinger of the potential damage this particular storm could cause.

Casco Bay Lines, which provides island ferry service from Portland, also suspended service Friday morning because of high winds. They plan to update information on the suspension at noon.

Forecasters are calling for temperatures in the 50-degree range for most of Friday. But a sharp drop in temperatures Friday night, after winds start to subside, has emergency responders and forecasters worried.

“The temperatures will drop very quickly Friday,” weather service meteorologist Jerry Coombs said Thursday, adding the Portland area temperatures could plunge into the low single digits Friday night into Saturday. Such a significant drop could lead to a flash freeze, meaning that water in low-lying areas and on roads will freeze over making travel on Saturday morning, Christmas Eve, treacherous.

Wind chill also will be a factor on Saturday, though it won’t be as windy. It may feel like it’s 3 degrees in Portland and 8 degrees below zero in Rangeley.

Heavy rain and snow melt in the western sections of Maine will begin late Thursday night, leading to the potential for widespread flooding and road closures. Precipitation will begin as snow in the mountains before changing to rain late Friday morning. It will rain most of the day.

Rainfall totals will vary across the state. Portland could see two inches of rain, while inland areas could see anywhere from 2.5 to 4 inches of rain. Rivers could flood as a result of the snow melt caused by such heavy rainfall.

Coastal flooding is another major cause of concern. The weather service said an unusually high astronomical tide along with storm surge will cause moderate to major coastal flooding. Large waves and strong seas will make it dangerous to be in a boat on the ocean.

Warming centers will be opening in several Maine counties Friday. MEMA identified three warming centers on its website Thursday evening, including the South Portland Community Center on Nelson Road, which opens at 6 a.m. Friday; the Naples town office; and the Lovell fire station. To find a location near your home, you can also dial 2-1-1.

Winter storms across the country have already disrupted holiday travel. According to FlightAware, a website that provides real time flight information, more than 1,200 flights were canceled Thursday and close to 400 flight delays have been reported.

At least nine flights leaving Portland for Florida, New York and Washington, D.C., were canceled by 8:30 a.m. The Portland Jetport is advising travelers to contact their airline for more current flight information.

This story will be updated.

