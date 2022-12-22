Gov. Janet Mills has ordered all state offices to close on Friday in anticipation of a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy rainfall, high winds, coastal flooding and freezing temperatures into Maine just two days before Christmas.

“We want to be sure that Maine people are safe heading into the holiday weekend,” Mills said in a statement issued Thursday evening. “I continue to strongly urge folks to prepare for this storm, to take precautions, especially when traveling and to check in on your family, friends, and neighbors.”

Mills’ decision to shut down the state serves as a harbinger of the potential damage this particular storm could cause.

Almost all forecasters are predicting power outages because of the strong wind gusts the storm is expected to generate. Gusts ranging anywhere from 50 to 70 mph could occur, with the strongest gusts occurring along the coast, according to the National Weather Service. A hurricane-force gust is defined as being 74 mph or greater.

The NWS issued a high wind warning Thursday that will remain in effect from 1 a.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy rain and snow melt in the western sections of Maine will begin late Thursday night, leading to the potential for widespread flooding and road closures. Precipitation will begin as snow in the mountains before changing to rain late Friday morning.

During the day on Friday, temperatures will remain in the 50-degree range in most areas, but on Friday night most of the state will experience a sharp drop in temperatures that could cause a flash freeze along roadways making for unsafe driving conditions on Christmas Eve.

The NWS said the damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, with widespread power outages expected. Travel could prove to be difficult during the storm. The strong winds are expected to subside Friday night.

Warming centers will be opening in several Maine counties, according to the Maine Emergency Management Agency. MEMA’s website will help residents, who lose power, and need to stay warm find a warming center.

