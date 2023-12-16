Do you remember how the Grinch stole all our snow last year right before Christmas? He’s back and up to no good.

A major rain and windstorm will begin Sunday night, with no hope of snow falling or surviving once the storm is gone long before Christmas Day. Look for wind gusts of more than 50 mph, highest at the coast, and more than 2 inches of soaking rain nearly all day Monday.

This is not a nor’easter, but it will be a major storm with a strong inland runner track pulling up a south wind off the Gulf of Maine. I do not expect as much flooding as last year’s Grinch storm, or as many power outages. However, this will still be a significant storm, with wind being the primary threat.

Anytime we get wind out of the south at 50 mph or more and add weak root systems due to the recent rains, there will be issues. Watch for branches coming down Monday from late morning through the evening.

High wind watches are up, and I expect most of those to be upgraded to warnings Sunday.

Flood watches are up for the interior. The southeast-facing slopes of the hills and mountains will see the most rain, as the upslope flow of air will wring out maximum moisture.

The radar will look like this during the height of the storm at noon Monday – we’ve got a statewide soaker on our hands.

Here’s the rain totals to expect by Monday night.

The wind gusts will peak around midday Monday, when up to 65 mph wind along the midcoast and Down East coastline is expected.

I expect this storm to leave a mark on Maine, although it won’t make it into the record books. We’ve seen worse.

