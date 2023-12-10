Here comes the rain.

A strengthening area of low pressure will form along a cold front late Sunday and slowly move north into Maine overnight. The storm will bring several inches of rainfall to the Pine Tree State through Monday morning’s commute. Give yourself extra time if you need to get to work or school.

There will also be strong wind, up to hurricane force along the coastline in Down East Maine on Monday. On the backside of the cold front, snow in the mountains will be heavy near the boundary plateau and high peaks of western Maine.

Monday morning’s commute will be difficult due to the heavy rainfall, a flash flood threat, and rising rivers and streams.

This will transition to a high wind and power outage issue along portions of Down East Maine, where more than 50 mph gusts are expected. Winds up to hurricane force can not be ruled out along the immediate coastline. Mariners will see nearly 20-foot waves on Monday.

Total rainfall accumulations will be in the 3- to 4-inch range from near Casco Bay through the Augusta region and into the Kennebec River Valley.

Wind will peak during the day Monday, with the highest gusts Down East. Get your generator fueled up.

Snow will arrive on the backside of the cold front in the western mountains, with significant accumulations expected.

Here’s a timeline of the storm for the state:

By midnight, it’ll be raining in most of the state, with heavy rain in the south.

As morning arrives, heavy rain is expected to drench the whole state.

