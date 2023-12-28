Old Man Winter rolls back into town tonight through Saturday for the last storm of 2023. Rain will change to freezing rain and snow for the central highlands and portions of Down East, causing slippery travel.

This storm will bring snow and freezing rain to parts of Maine, away from the coast especially.

The precipitation begins to transition from rain to freezing rain early Friday. By mid morning, the freezing rain is changing to snow in the central highlands and Down East.

It’s mostly an all snow event by Friday afternoon with light accumulations away from the coast.

Speaking of snow, here’s the latest accumulation map — nothing Maine can’t handle.

But the issue is the freezing rain that falls before the snow, which will make things slippery.

Ice amounts will be less than 2/10 of an inch. This will make driving a bit slippery, but widespread power outages are not expected.

We need to see at least 1/4 an inch for more significant impacts to take place.

This won’t be a sleet storm; sleet bounces off objects, freezing rain attaches to them due to the warm layer of air above the ground before the precipitation freezes on contact with 32 degree ground level temps.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous