Appearing for the first time at Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus in Brunswick, the Portland Ballet mounted a thoroughly delightful production of “A Victorian Nutcracker.” The company’s signature version of the holiday classic, choreographed by Artistic/Executive Director Nell Shipman and a few others from the ballet, was, as always, set to the majestic music of Tchaikovsky.

DANCE REVIEW WHAT: “A Victorian Nutcracker” by Portland Ballet WHERE: Pickard Theater, Brunswick REVIEWED: Dec. 16 (matinee); continues Dec. 22 and 23 at Merrill Auditorium, Portland TICKETS: Starting at $29 CONTACT: 207-842-0800, portlandballet.org

Adjusting to the relatively small but comfortable venue, which hosts the Maine State Music Theatre each summer, the ballet relied on recorded music but will bring along an in-person orchestra and chorus when the company moves on to the more spacious Merrill Auditorium in Portland for performances Friday and Saturday. What they did present at Brunswick was a corps of well-prepared and enthusiastic dancers and actors, including many children.

Indeed, the stage was often filled with Party Girls and Boys, Toy Soldiers, Tiny Mice, Snow Flurries, Cherubs and Polichinelles who upped the cuteness factor considerably throughout much of the performance. The many small youngsters in the audience, as well as the adults, kept amazingly quiet and focused on the action as the two-hour show (including intermission) progressed.

Tying the younger and older characters in the story together were the adventures of its heroine, Olivia, a role danced by Kaitlyn Hayes in the performance under review. Striking more of a lithe, teenage figure, Hayes established that essential sense of wonder that carries Olivia, after a Christmas party at the Victoria Mansion in Portland, into dreamy realms at the side of her Nutcracker Prince, a gift come to life. Her dancing revealed elements of refinement and a vivacious spirit that drew attention on a sometimes densely populated stage.

Eugene Mesheryakov was the stalwart Nutcracker who knew how to support the star while adding strong but graceful moments to his role. The pairing worked well by keeping most of the attention on Olivia while revealing the Prince a worthy partner.

Among the other major roles, Éva Walden and Jackson Gormley enchanted as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier in some of the more formal moments of pure ballet. Grace Koury also stood out as the Dew Drop Fairy and Jaden Ouellette was a comedic force as Olivia’s pesky brother Frank and later excelled as part of a Russian Caviar duo with Ellie Dickson.

Elegant bits of period social dancing at the party gave way to a variety of stylings later on thanks to divertissement featuring Chinese Tea (Lydia Wirth) and Tea Leaves, Arabian Coffee (Camille Alipalo), and many Spanish and Russian Dancers in colorful costumes. All performed before well-lit imaginative backdrops suggesting mansion halls, snowy forests, and magical kingdoms.

Portland Ballet entertainingly brought the holiday season to life again, this time on a stage new to the company in Brunswick.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

