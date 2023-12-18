A man died Sunday night after a shootout with Portland police on an interstate off-ramp.

According to police, 42-year-old Kyle Desmarais pointed a gun at Portland officers Jacob Webster and Jordin Jackson when they pulled him over on Interstate 295.

Portland police had been called to a report of an aggravated assault around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, but the suspect had fled in a vehicle by the time officers arrived, according to the department.

A vehicle matching the description was spotted driving south on I-295, and was pulled over on the Exit 2 off-ramp. Desmarais got out of the car and pointed a gun at the officers, according to police.

Webster and Jackson exchanged gunfire with Desmaris, who was shot, as were the officers’ patrol cars. Neither of the officers were injured, police said. Desmaris died on scene.

The Maine Office of the Attorney General is investigating the shooting. Per department protocol, both officers were placed on administrative leave.

