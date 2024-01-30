<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gov. Janet Mills is urging fiscal restraint ahead of upcoming budget negotiations, despite a strong economy and an expected $139 million surplus this fiscal year.

Mills is proposing to “set aside” $100 million to continue funding programs already approved by the Legislature, while investing an additional $16 million in warming centers for people without homes. She’s also investing more in the state’s beleaguered child welfare system, opioid response and public education.

“I recognize there are many needs across the state, and I know, in the past, we have been able to say yes to a lot of things. However, this year is, and must be, different,” Mills said in a written statement. “If we do not budget responsibly now, the Legislature will be forced to make painful cuts in the future – just like other states are having to do now.”

Mills outlined her upcoming budget proposals in a written letter to lawmakers on Tuesday morning. The letter is part of her self-described “novel approach” to this year’s State of the State address.

Last week, the governor announced that she would deliver a written address to lawmakers outlining budget priorities and then dedicate her televised speech this evening to the challenges the state has faced in recent months, including the massing shooting in Lewiston and destructive winter storms that caused roads and bridges to washout out and extensive damage along the coast and its working waterfront.

It’s unclear how Mills plans to set aside $100 million. The state’s Rainy Day is currently at its statutory limit. In the past Mills has created several stabilization accounts for specific programs, such as the MaineCare expansion and the state funding for public education, which has been increased to the 55% for the first time under her administration.

