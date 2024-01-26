Gov. Janet Mills plans to use her televised State of the State address next week to comfort and reassure a state that has been wrecked in recent months by a mass shooting that claimed the lives of 18 people and devastating storms that caused severe flooding and damage to fishing piers, sandy beaches and other coastal infrastructure.

Prior to her evening speech before a before a joint session of the Legislature, Mills plans to submit a more traditional address focusing on her upcoming budget and policy priorities in writing to lawmakers on Tuesday morning. The state is again expecting another budget surplus.

An unusual approach is needed, Mills said, because it’s been an unusual year.

“This past year – especially these past few months – has been anything but normal for Maine. It has been a period of extraordinary challenge for our state,” she said in a written statement Friday. “Traditionally, as Chief Executive, I have stood before the Legislature to address a series of high-profile issues, challenges, and opportunities, but these unique times call for a unique approach. I look forward to delivering this year’s address in a novel way and working with the Legislature to address Maine’s challenges.”

The Maine Constitution leaves the timing and method of the State of the State to the governor. While most governor’s choose to deliver their address in person before a joint session of the Legislature, that’s not always the case.

Mills delivered her state of the 2021 state of the budget address via video because of the pandemic. And former Gov. Paul LePage famously delivered his speech in writing in 2016 because House Democrats were considering impeaching him over his efforts to withhold funding from a nonprofit that hired the Democratic speaker of the House.

Mainers have experienced a trying time in recent months.

In October, a gunman went on a shooting rampage in Lewiston, killing 18 people and wounding 13 others at a bowling alley and bar in what was the country’s worst mass shooting of 2023. That event has prompted calls for new gun safety legislation and has caused some elected officials, including Mills, to reconsider previous their opposition.

It’s unclear whether Mills will use the address to endorse any specific reforms.

The state has also experienced historic and damaging storms in recent weeks.

In December, two people were killed when a heavy rain and wind storm swept through the state, causing rapid snow melt and flooding that washed out roads and bridges and flooded basements.

Weeks later, another strong storm battered the coast. The high winds and storm surge coincided with the astronomical high tide, causing historic flooding along the coast that damages lighthouses, washed away fishing piers and buildings, and caused significant erosion on beaches and damages businesses.

Budgetwise, a nonpartisan panel of economists and state budget officials are expecting an additional $139 million in revenue this fiscal year.

Lawmakers this session will consider a proposal to allocate $50 million to help businesses impacted by the storms.

This story will be updated.

