A mix of snow and freezing rain caused cars to slide off roads in southern Maine on Friday morning.

The messy weather and slick road conditions will continue throughout the day with a mix of rain, sleet, snow and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.

Maine State Police troopers had responded to 10 crashes and slide-offs on the Maine Turnpike by 9:30 a.m., but there were no reported injuries, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Other car crashes and slide-offs were reported in Scarborough, Biddeford and across York County.

The speed limit is reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the turnpike.

The weather service warned drivers to take their time while traveling because of slick road conditions.

According to the Maine Department of Transportation, drivers should remember that stopping on snow and ice without skidding requires extra time and distance. Drivers need to slow down to adjust to the conditions, especially at intersections, off-ramps, bridges and shady areas where black ice can form without being noticed.

The department also advises people to allow extra room between vehicles, avoid using cruise control and be aware of others vehicles on the road.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: