WATERVILLE — The man accused of killing his co-worker at Damon’s Beverage late last month is expected to be brought back to Maine from a Missouri jail the second week of February.

Spridal Hubiak, 20, of Waterville, is charged with murder in connection with the killing of 52-year-old Angela Bragg, also of Waterville. She was found dead at 4:34 a.m. Dec. 28 by another co-worker at the 6 Jefferson St. business. The cause of death was sharp force injury and the manner of death, homicide, according Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed on Friday that Hubiak is currently expected to be brought back to Maine by detectives during the second week of February.

After the killing three days after Christmas, Hubiak left Maine in a 2010 black Ford Taurus and police found him Dec. 31, sleeping in a parking lot in Flippin, Arkansas. He fled the scene, launching a chase involving Arkansas State Police and a local police department that ended with Hubiak’s vehicle crashing in a gas station parking lot. He left the car, armed with an “AR-style” rifle, according to witnesses.

A Boone County sheriff’s deputy fired at Hubiak, striking him multiple times, according to an Arkansas State Police news release. The shooting was deemed justified by a prosecuting attorney in Arkansas.

Hubiak was taken to a medical facility in Springfield, Missouri, after the shooting. He was released several days later and taken to a jail in Missouri, where he is being held on a murder charge, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Damon’s Beverage said previously in a statement that Bragg was “a valued employee, friend, and person.”

An obituary shared by Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta described Bragg as a hard worker and “the glue that held her family together.”

