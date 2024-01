Police are searching for a man who robbed a South Portland bank Friday morning.

South Portland Police Chief Daniel Ahern confirmed that Key Bank on 445 Gorham Road near the Maine Mall was robbed, and that officers were still actively searching for a suspect as of 1 p.m.

Attempts to reach the bank to ask about the robbery were not immediately successful.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: