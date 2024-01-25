Maine lawmakers from both parties want to set up an emergency relief fund for small businesses that were damaged by three historic storms that pummeled the state in a matter of weeks.

A proposed bill, sponsored by Sen. Craig Hickman, D-Kennebec, would establish the $50 million Small Business Weather Emergency Relief Program.

It was not immediately clear which or how many businesses might qualify for assistance. Hickman could not be reached Thursday to discuss the bill.

The proposal, which has broad bipartisan support, comes as Maine communities are trying to rebuild after three heavy-hitting storms that brought historic wind, rains, flooding and destruction. Gov. Janet Mills already has requested federal relief for infrastructure repairs and families who were hit hardest, but it’s unknown what help there might be for Maine’s small business community.

“Recent severe weather-related events have significantly affected small business owners during the busiest revenue season for small businesses in the state,” according to the draft bill.

A workshop and public hearing are planned but had not been scheduled by Thursday.

The first storm, on Dec. 18, caused more than $20 million in public infrastructure damage across 10 counties. Strong wind gusts tore down power lines, uprooted trees and prevented line crews from quickly restoring power to many parts of the state. The heavy rains, combined with melting snow, caused rivers to overflow onto roads and flooded homes and businesses with inches or even feet of water. Two men were killed by falling trees and two women died after their truck was swept away by the floodwaters.

Mills declared a state of civil emergency Dec. 19 to open all state assistance resources and then formally requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government, which would open a host of additional funds and resources.

Members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in Maine this month to assess the Dec. 18 storm damage. Any FEMA money, though, would likely go toward infrastructure repairs, although Mills also has asked federal officials for help for individual families hit hardest by the storm.

It is unclear what, if any, federal assistance might be available for businesses.

Back-to-back storms this month again ravaged Maine, this time primarily along the coast, prompting another emergency declaration.

On Jan. 10, a powerful windstorm brought hurricane-force winds and storm surges that flooded communities up and down the coast, particularly Down East.

Homes, businesses and swaths of the working waterfront were effectively swept out to sea while boats were washed ashore. Pemaquid Point was battered by high waves and 79 mph winds that toppled an entire wall of the historic Bell House, scattering bricks and exposing its interior to the elements.

Just three days later another winter storm brought heavy rain, flooding, 15- to 20-foot waves and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, battering areas still struggling to recover from the previous storm.

Waves slammed into homes and flooded roads in many York County coastal communities, low-lying streets, piers and waterfront businesses in Portland were swamped, the town pier in Harpswell was tipped over sideways into the sea, and two iconic fishing shacks in South Portland that had stood near Willard Beach for more than a century were washed away. First responders in Old Orchard Beach made more than half a dozen water rescues.

Mills again requested a damage assessment from FEMA and plans to request another Major Disaster Declaration from the president.

More than 500 coastal businesses from Eastport to Kittery have submitted damage reports and photos to help Maine qualify for the federal disaster relief.

The state has 30 days, or until mid-February, to apply for a federal declaration. Maine’s last two requests were granted within about two weeks, but Rhode Island had to wait two and a half months for the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve its last request.

Coastal and riverside communities are still reeling from the storms and many businesses are struggling to make enough repairs to reopen.

Climate scientists warn that as the planet warms, the frequency and ferocity of storms will only increase.

“One thing is abundantly clear: These extreme weather events are becoming more and more common, which means Maine and Maine people will continue to feel the impacts of them in the months and years ahead,” Mills said after the first January storm. “We must have a serious conversation as a state about action we can take to ensure our state and communities are prepared for and more resilient to the impacts of these weather events.”

