AUGUSTA — With more than $20 million in public infrastructure damages tallied from the powerful storm that swept through Maine just before Christmas, Gov. Janet Mills formally requested a disaster declaration from President Biden Tuesday.
At the same time, Mills also requested Biden to authorize individual assistance to eligible families in five central and western Maine counties whose properties were damaged by the powerful storm that brought historic flooding and widespread power outages to the state the week before Christmas.
If Biden approves Mills’ request, the state would be able to access federal funds to pay for repairs to roads, bridges, public buildings, utilities and other public infrastructure in Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Oxford, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset, Waldo and Washington counties.
This story will be updated.
