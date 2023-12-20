The Crooked River knocked Eric Ruby down Wednesday afternoon as he tried to return to his house and save a generator and other equipment from the rushing waters that flooded several homes at the end of Hancock Road in Casco.

Wearing camouflage bib waders, Ruby’s voice wavered as he described the frustration and anxiety of dealing with flooding that has affected many homes in low-lying areas across Maine after Monday’s storm. He’s also one of more than 500,000 customers who lost power at some point during the last three days, and he doesn’t expect to get it back anytime soon.

“I’m so screwed,” he said, his eyes red from crying. “Everything I have is floating away.”

Ruby and his neighbors found slight hope in seeing the river recede a few inches Wednesday afternoon, in keeping with what experts saw happening around the state.

Most of the major rivers have crested and were beginning to recede by Wednesday evening, but Greg Stewart, chief of the hydrologic monitoring branch of the United States Geological Survey in Augusta, cautioned about getting too close to rivers like the Androscoggin, Kennebec and Swift because water levels are still high.

“The rivers are receding, but they are still very high,” Stewart said. “What’s even more dangerous is what could be submerged under the flood waters.”

Stewart said warmer than usual temperatures mixed with rain and snow in the mountains produced an enormous amount of “thermal energy” that turned the snowpack into liquid that poured into rivers and streams.

“The rainfall was the driving force, but the snowpack that was already on the ground magnified the flooding that we saw,” Stewart said.

One of the locations that turned into a churning torrent of water was the Swift River near Rumford and Mexico where river gauges recorded 23,000 cubic feet of water flow per second. He said a record amount of water surged through the towns on the Swift River during the storm, breaking the old record of 16,800 cubic feet per second set in the 1950s.

The worst flood in Maine on record occurred in 1987, according to USGS records that go back 93 years, but the floods produced by Monday’s storm were not far behind.

“This flood will very likely be the state’s second largest on record,” Stewart said.

Many homes along the Crooked River in Casco, a small town in Cumberland County, were flooded and have been evacuated, including several year-round and seasonal homes at the end of Hancock Road.

Brittney Clogston and her family fled their rental home on Hancock Road on Tuesday. The power was still out and the river was rising. Her partner, Chad Leeman, ferried them across their flooded yard to a waiting car in an aluminum boat. He was walking alongside the boat when their situation took a frightening turn.

“The current was so strong, it knocked him down and the boat slammed into him,” said Clogston, 29. “It was scary.”

Fortunately, he wasn’t injured, she said. The couple returned to their rental house Wednesday morning to find the water was up to the second step of the front porch. Clogston was remarkably calm.

“It’s hard,” she said. “The river’s rising. We’re going to lose everything. All our furniture, clothing, all our Christmas presents. I don’t know how I’m going to replace it all.”

They also have five cats that they had to leave in the house and feared they might drown. Thankfully, by Wednesday afternoon it appeared that the river was receding.

“If the water goes down enough, we’ll be able to go back tomorrow and take care of the cats,” Clogston said.

Clogston and her family, including her 4-year-old son, Martin, her mother and her disabled brother – are staying with a family member in Windham. Leeman planned to clock in for work Wednesday afternoon at a local Family Dollar store, but his co-workers told him to stay with his family.

“Now, all we have to worry about is our pipes bursting and mold growing,” Clogston said. “Hopefully nothing in the house got wet, but we have a lot of stuff stored in totes in our crawl space.”

Clogston’s landlord, Edward Ahlemeyer, lives next door. He returned Wednesday to survey the damage. The river had wrapped around his house and consumed his car.

Ahlemeyer said he has lived at the end of Hancock Road for nearly 23 years. He has seen flooding before, but “never as bad as this,” he said.

For Eric Ruby, the flood is just the latest challenge in a rough several months. He hasn’t been able to work since he had lung surgery in August. He tried to get some of his stuff out of the water that surrounded his home, but the river’s current knocked him down and he went swimming in the frigid water. He never made it to the house.

“The town’s been helping me with rent and heat and keeping me afloat,” said Ruby, 36. “It looks like the water’s going down, but I don’t know. It’s all too much.”

Staff Writer Dennis Hoey and Kennebec Journal Staff Writer Keith Edwards contributed to this report.

