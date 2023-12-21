Utility crews ventured out across the state for a fourth day Thursday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers wondering if their lights will come on before the holiday.

As of noon, Central Maine Power still had 88,000 customers without power, down from about 400,000 during the peak on Monday. Kennebec, Somerset and Oxford counties remain the hardest hit, largely because restoration efforts there have been slowed by widespread flooding.

Plenty of communities in Greater Portland were still experiencing significant outages Thursday, too, including Gray, New Gloucester, Pownal and Harspwell.

CMP said on its website that it expects to restore power to more than 55,000 more customers by the end of the day Thursday, focusing on the communities of Brunswick, Alfred, Bridgton, Lewiston, Skowhegan, Farmington, Rockland, Augusta and Fairfield.

“The vast majority should be restored by the end of the day Saturday,” CMP said.

Source: Central Maine Power

Versant Power, which serves northern and eastern Maine, reported about 31,000 outages as of noon Thursday, down from nearly 100,000 during the peak.

Advertisement

In some communities, roads and bridges have been closed due to flooding, although the risk has decreased now that the water levels of two major rivers, the Androscoggin and the Kennebec, have receded.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, speaking to reporters Wednesday, urged residents to stay safe and pledged to provide all available state support and resources to the utility crews.

CMP has said that it has more lineworkers in the field this week, some from as far as Ohio, than it did for the Ice Storm of 1998, one of the most catastrophic storms in the state’s modern history.

“In my 35 years working for Central Maine Power, the damage some Maine communities sustained is on a scale I’ve never seen,” CMP President Joe Purington said Thursday.

Three people are confirmed dead from Monday’s storm. Two people were killed by fallen trees, another was found dead in a vehicle that was swept away by the Swift River in the town of Mexico. In addition to the details, officials rescued several people who were stranded in floodwaters.

Separate from the widespread power outages, the state is likely to be rebuilding roads for many weeks to come. Mills said she plans to apply for federal disaster relief funds to help cover the costs, which will be substantial.

In communities where outages remain prevalent, warming shelters and charging stations have opened. The Maine Emergency Management Agency has a list on its website.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: