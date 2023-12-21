Whether you don’t celebrate Christmas and need a hot meal, are late to making plans or had your get-together ruined by the recent storm, there are several places throughout the state that will be open and serving food on Christmas Day.

These two dozen spots offer everything from fancy prix-fixe meals to Chinese takeout, breakfast spreads and pub food.

Note: all locations require a reservation unless otherwise specified.

EMPIRE CHINESE KITCHEN

WHERE: 575 Congress St., Portland; portlandempire.com

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., takeout only

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This restaurant elevates classic American-Chinese food. Think daily handmade dumplings, peking duck buns and bacon fried rice. Food can be ordered online here.

RESERVATIONS: None

NATALIE’S AT CAMDEN HARBOUR INN

WHERE: 83 Bayview St., Camden; camdenharbourinn.com/natalies-restaurant

WHEN: Seatings at 1, 4 and 7 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $119, $93 wine pairing

MENU: This five-course, prix fixe menu starts with winter salad and mushroom soup, followed by a choice of duck or lobster, then porchetta or lamb rack, with vegetarian options available. Finish the meal with cookies and milk or a mix of local and imported cheeses.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 800-236-4266 or online here.

SEA GLASS AT INN BY THE SEA

WHERE: 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth; seaglassmaine.com

WHEN: Noon to 7 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $90 per adult; $35 per child (ages 4-12)

MENU: Sea Glass is offering a four-course, prix fixe dinner this Christmas. Starting with light snacks for the table, the menu then moves to starters, which includes highlights like mushroom bisque and New England clam chowder. For an entrée, choose between ham, prime rib, halibut, or sweet potato cassoulet. To finish, dessert is either pumpkin or apple pie. Vegetarian and vegan options are available.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-799-3134

BROAD ARROW TAVERN AT THE HARRASEKETT INN

WHERE: 162 Main St., Freeport; harraseeketinn.com

WHEN: Noon to 5 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This hotel restaurant offers small plates, mains and desserts on its Christmas menu. Some notable dishes are braised pork belly, wild mushroom cavatelli and eggnog bread pudding.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

MISTER BAGEL

WHERE: 599 Forest Ave., Portland; misterbagelforestave.com

WHEN: 7-10 a.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: The Forest Ave location of Mister Bagel will be open on Christmas day, serving bagels and cream cheese.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

ZEN CHINESE BISTRO

WHERE: 45 Danforth St., Portland; zenchinesebistro.com

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., takeout only

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This bistro will be serving its dinner menu, takeout only, on Christmas Day. Think classic American-Chinese takeout, with highlights including crab rangoons with real crab meat and jumbo shrimp with lobster sauce. Visit the restaurant’s website to view the whole menu and to order takeout here.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

ALTO TERRACE BAR + KITCHEN AT THE CAMBRIA HOTEL

WHERE: 25 Hancock St., Portland; altoportland.com

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This hotel restaurant serves its rotating Sunday brunch menu on Christmas morning.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

HARBOR BISTRO + TERRACE AT THE HARBOR HOTEL

WHERE: 468 Fore St., Portland; harborbistroandterrace.com

WHEN: 7-10 a.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This hotel bistro will serve breakfast items like smoked lox and bagels, egg and lobster benedict and biscuits and gravy for Christmas. You can view the full breakfast menu on the restaurant’s website here.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

ROSIE’S RESTAURANT & PUB

WHERE: 330 Fore St., Portland; rosies-oldport.com

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9:45 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: Rosie’s will serve its normal menu, which consists of wings, burgers, pizza, and Mexican dishes. Additionally, Rosie’s offers a Christmas special that typically includes things like ham, mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, squash and pumpkin pie.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

GOLDEN LOTUS

WHERE: 511 Congress St., Portland; goldenlot.us

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; takeout only for food, bar open for drinks

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This Chinese restaurant will be open for takeout only, which can be ordered in person or by calling 207-747-5322. The bar will be open, offering seating and drinks for customers waiting to pick up their food. Lunch specials will not be offered; however, the rest of Golden Lotus’s regular menu will be available. Regarding food, this location offers class American-Chinese, with multiple items including dim sum, soups, entrées, and some noodles made to order. You can view the full menu on the restaurant’s website here.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

LOTUS RESTAURANT

WHERE: 279 Center St., Auburn

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This restaurant offers Japanese and Chinese cuisine, including sushi, Szechuan-style proteins, and home-style bean curd. In addition to its regular menu, this restaurant will also offer ham, stuffed haddock, and classic American sides this Christmas.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations are required for parties with six or more people. To make a reservation, call 207-241-0870.

PANDA GARDEN

WHERE: 1041 Brighton Ave., Portland; https://pandagardenportland.com/#home

WHEN: 4-8 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This American-Chinese joint offers its full menu this Christmas; dine-in and takeout are available. You can view the full menu here.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

EVERGREEN

WHERE: 29 Western Ave., South Portland; evergreenchineserestaurantmaine.com

WHEN: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This Chinese restaurant boasts that it serves ‘authentic Chinese cuisine’ on its website, including classic dinner combinations and house specials like dragon and phoenix (lobster chunks in brown sauce, sauteed checked, and General Tso’s chicken) and pineapple sweet and sour chicken.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

EIGHTEEN95 AT THE REGENCY HOTEL

WHERE: 20 Milk St., Portland; theregency.com

WHEN: 7:30-11 a.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This hotel restaurant will be offering its regular breakfast menu, including items like malted pancakes, three-egg omelets, and a smoked salmon board.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made here.

THE ARMORY LOUNGE AT THE REGENCY HOTEL

WHERE: 20 Milk St., Portland; theregency.com

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This hotel lounge is offering an exclusive menu for Christmas. Some highlights include beet salad, Maine seafood dip, truffle gnocchi and a Meyer lemon tart.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made on OpenTable here.

TOMASO’S CANTEEN

WHERE: 18 Hampshire St., Portland; https://tomasoscanteen.com/

WHEN: 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. for food; bar opens at 4 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: Tomaso’s will be offering its normal menu for Christmas, with items like mac and cheese, wings, hot sausages and more. Plus, there will be a few surprise Christmas specials.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

CITY FARMHOUSE KITCHEN AND BAR

WHERE: 200 Sable Oaks Dr., Portland

WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m., buffet; 5-9 p.m., prix-fixe meal

HOW MUCH: $46 per adult; $23 per child (under 12) for both the buffet and prix-fixe meal

MENU: The buffet will have soups, salads, seafood and pasta dishes, along with a carving and hot food station. For dessert, select from four types of cakes, pies and crisps – or try all of them. The prix-fixe menu includes three courses, allowing guests to pick one starter, main and dessert. Highlights are apple and butternut squash bisque, wood-grilled lamb T-bone, swordfish parmesan and a chocolate espresso tartlet.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-871-8000, holiday hotline extension: 6071.

LA BELLA VITA AT THE SAMOSET RESORT

WHERE: 220 Warrenton St., Rockport; opalcollection.com/samoset

WHEN: 1-6 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This hotel restaurant will serve its regular menu, along with four Christmas day specials: butter-basted turkey, ribeye steak, seared local scallops and seared Norwegian salmon.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-593-1549

THE MILLBROOK TAVERN AND TERRACE

WHERE: 21 Broad St., Bethel; bethelinn.com

WHEN: 12:30-3 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $65 per adult, $28 per child

MENU: This hotel bar and grill serves a three-course, prix-fixe menu that allows guests to select one starter, entrée and dessert. Notable items include pork belly deviled eggs, wild mushroom and onion strudel, lobster alfredo and cherry glazed chocolate mousse.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made on OpenTable or by calling 207-824-2175.

TIMBER KITCHEN AND BAR

WHERE: 22 Bass Park Blvd., Bangor; timberkitchenandbar.com

WHEN: 1-8 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $42.95 per adult; $16.95 per child (under 12)

MENU: This location serves a three-course, prix fixe menu that allows guests to select one starter, entrée, and dessert. Notable items include local butternut squash soup, slow-roasted prime rib, honey garlic glazed halibut and eggnog cheesecake.

RESERVATIONS: Reservations can be made by calling 207-433-0844.

DOCK FORE

WHERE: 336 Fore St., Portland; facebook.com/dock.fore

WHEN: Noon to 9 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Á la carte menu

MENU: This pub offers its regular menu, with snack items like pasta salad, hummus and chips, and pizza. Additionally, Dock Fore serves turkey sandwiches and lobster rolls for Christmas. Hot food will be available until 3 p.m.; after that time, only cold items will be available.

RESERVATIONS: No reservation necessary

