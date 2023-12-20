More than 250,000 customers of Maine’s two biggest utilities remained without power Wednesday morning as crews worked overnight following Monday’s devastating storm.

The restoration efforts have been slowed by fallen trees and power lines in roadways and by flooded waterways, particularly the Androscoggin and Kennebec Rivers, which were both experiencing 100-year floods. Some communities along those rivers were forced to evacuated neighborhoods, which is uncommon in Maine.

By 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning, just under 200,000 Central Maine Power customers were still in the dark. That total represents nearly 30% of all customers but is about half the number of outages at the storm’s peak late Monday. Kennebec County has been hardest hit, with more than 51,000 customers still without power, or about 72% of all customers in that county.

Versant Power, which serves eastern and northern Maine, was working to restore power to nearly 55,000 customers as of 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, about one-third of all the utility’s customers.

Both CMP and Versant have advised the some customers may be waiting several more days for their electricity to return. This is the second year in a row Maine has dealt with a major storm in the days before the Christmas holiday.

Gov. Janet Mills is scheduled to provide an update on the storm and restoration efforts at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. in Augusta after touring impacted areas near the Kennebec River. Late Tuesday afternoon, Mills declared a State of Civil Emergency for all Maine counties except Cumberland and York, a distinction that allows her to access certain resources and apply for federal disaster relief funds.

MAJOR FLOODING

Monday’s storm brought nearly 6 inches of rain to some parts of the state, as well as wind gusts that topped 60 mph. Although Tuesday’s weather was sunny and seasonably mild, the risk of flooding increased as melted snow and rainwater runoff flowed downstream from headwaters in Maine’s western mountains.

The flooding and storm damage have put 100 state roads out of commission, with more than half of the closures in Oxford, Franklin, Somerset and Kennebec counties. At least two deaths have been linked to Monday’s storm, while two other individuals are still missing after the vehicle they were traveling in washed away in the Androscoggin River near Rumford.

As of Wednesday morning, the Androscoggin River was cresting in some places but was expected to recede later in the day. According to the National Weather Service the river had risen 20.3 feet in the section running through Auburn. The Kennebec River reportedly was 26.9 feet higher than usual in Auburn on Tuesday evening, but by Wednesday morning it had receded to 21 feet.

Major flooding is defined at 18 feet above average or higher, so major flood warnings remain along both rivers. Though the section of the Kennebec running through Hallowell had reached 18.5 feet Wednesday morning, meaning the area was close to no longer being a major flood zone.

“Even as the water is receding, you’ll still see water in a lot of places,” said Sarah Jamison, a service hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Gray. “It takes a while for the water to flush out, so there still may be a longer period of closures as a result of the flooding.”

All flood warnings are expected to be lifted by early Thursday morning with the exception of a small zone between Bethel and Gorham, New Hampshire.

This story will be updated.

