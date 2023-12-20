AUGUSTA — More than two-thirds of Central Maine Power customers in Kennebec County remained without power Wednesday, two days after a powerful storm left historic flooding and widespread outages in its wake.

Gov. Janet Mills, who declared a state of civil emergency Tuesday for the affected counties — every county except York and Cumberland — was expected to speak at a news conference midday after viewing storm impacts and a briefing from state emergency management officials. Before the news conference, she toured areas of Water Street in downtown Augusta that were impacted by flooding from the Kennebec River.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in Gray issued a forecast that shows temperatures across the region are dropping to more seasonal levels, bringing the possibility that any standing water could freeze.

“If any mitigation can be taken to drain water from areas safely, now will be the time to do it,” the weather service posted on social media around 10:30 a.m.

Many schools across the central Maine region remained closed Wednesday, although at least one district — Oakland-based Regional School Unit 18 — made arrangements to open schools after a two-hour delay to ensure students could be warm and get a meal.

Other schools were making arrangements to hand out bagged lunches Wednesday. In Fayette, the Fayette Central School was offering free bagged lunches to any child in town. At Sylvio Gilbert Elementary School in Augusta, staff was expected to be on hand to hand out food bags and other supplies for its students.

But with no power and roads that remained closed because of flooding or downed trees and powerlines, most schools planned to remain closed, with the exception of Richmond schools.

Patricia Hopkins, superintendent of the Gardiner-area school district, said most of the district’s staff was without power and unable to get to their schools.

Hopkins said she hopes schools will be able to open Thursday before the holiday break, but many superintendents are monitoring conditions before making that decision.

While flooding along the Kennebec River reached its peak overnight, the river remained in flood stage, and communities along the river continued to impose closures in some areas and posting detours. In others, particularly around Skowhegan, roads have been reopened to traffic.

Related Flooding Kennebec River leaves wake of destruction as thousands remain without power in central Maine

In Augusta, the city announced Wednesday morning that in addition to portions of Water and Front streets, closures would also be imposed on lower Northern Avenue near Bond Street, and on Bond Street, until water levels recede. Officials were also monitoring Mt. Vernon Avenue and the Calumet Bridge.

Water Street in Hallowell remained closed Wednesday morning as flood waters subsided. City Manager Gary Lamb said only the section of Water Street by the boat launch at the south end of downtown remained closed.

On Tuesday, “an army” of people including Lamb, members of Hallowell City Council and others helped business owners along Water Street shift their inventory out of danger.

“This was about 4 or 5 feet above the May storm,” Lamb said.

Lamb said some residents were evacuated from the south end of downtown from a propane leak after rising floodwaters covered the tank.

The NWS and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association have confirmed Monday’s flooding central Maine’s worst since 1987.

When floodwaters crested at around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Kennebec River swelled to at least 32.32 feet just south of Waterville, according to NOAA data. It was the second highest crest the water gauge in North Sidney has recorded since data began being collected in the 1970s, NOAA meteorologist Ryan Palmer said, second only to the flood of 1987, which crested at 39.31 feet.

“We can say for sure at this point that this was the second highest flood in North Sydney,” Palmer said Wednesday morning. “This was an extremely dangerous and very high flood.”

Palmer said that the a combination of factors, including climate change and El Niño, contributed to the storm’s formation and the intense flooding. Heavy precipitation caused by warm ocean temperatures, combined with snow on the ground inland, pumped tons of water into central Maine’s rivers.

“In El Niños, we tend to be wetter,” he said. “We had the wettest summer on record. What made the storm so bad was that we had a really strong, warm, moist flow coming onshore from the Gulf of Maine, so we had really warm temperatures ahead. And with warmer temperatures, generally have more precipitation, because you can contain more moisture in the atmosphere … Loss of most of the snowpack, plus six inches of rain within less than 24 hours and you’re displacing a lot of water into the rivers.

“There definitely has been some research done recently, and what that research suggests is that events like this could become more frequent with climate change,” he added.

While Monday’s storm arrived with unseasonably warm record-breaking temperatures, colder weather moved in overnight Tuesday, prompting cities and towns to open warming shelters and places to charge devices on Wednesday as more than 74,000 remained without power.

Across Kennebec County, outages remained widespread, with the highest percentage of outages Wednesday morning were in Belgrade, China, Farmingdale, Manchester, Monmouth, Oakland, Sidney, Vassalboro, Winslow and Winthrop.

In Skowhegan, officials re-opened the Margaret Chase Smith bridges, which carry traffic on and off the downtown island, Wednesday morning after they were cleared by a Maine Department of Transportation inspection. As of about 11 a.m., all roads in the town are back open, according to David Bucknam, Skowhegan’s police chief and interim town manager.

“Compared to the rest of Maine, we’re doing pretty amazing,” Bucknam said.

But the ongoing Spinning Mill renovation project on the island was severely damaged by flooding, according to Dash Davidson, one of its owners. Davidson put early damage estimates in the millions.

Otherwise, a few houses had their basements flooded, Bucknam said, but overall, most homes and businesses were not affected by the flooding. Bucknam also suspects the Kennebec River dam in the town will need some work, given the large debris that was forced downstream as the river rose. In a positive sign amid difficult recovery efforts across the state, Bucknam noted an American flag hung on the dam managed to hang on, even as it was submerged by historic flows for hours.

While many businesses were closed Tuesday, including grocery stores, many announced open hours for Wednesday as conditions permitted.

Elisha Irland, owner of The Oak Table & Bar, is hoping power will be restored at his establishment in downtown Augusta and jolt his business back to life. Irland is continuing to count his losses two days after a storm swept through the state toppling power lines and trees, crippling communities, many of which are still without electricity.

“It’s the end of the year and it’s holiday season, this is where we try and do as much business as we can, because January through April we expect to bleed money,” said Irlande.

The east side of Water Street still remains without power with the Kennebec River flooding yesterday submerging Front Street and the Waterfront Park. Electricity was briefly restored Tuesday only to be cut later to address a propane leak in one of the buildings. The restaurants and businesses on the west side of the street have power and being the only available alternatives, are attracting customers, Irland said.

“It’s not fun to send customers away — I have already sent a couple of reservations to other places,” he said. “I don’t like it, and they (customers) don’t like it.”

The Studio at Gallant Therapy Services, which provides services and support to individuals with disabilities in downtown Hallowell, is also without power and internet. Flood water has invaded its basement, forcing staff to move to the group’s Augusta office on Shuman Avenue to serve clients.

“We are waiting for the water to recede, taking it a day at a time and hoping we can return to Hallowell soon,” said Madeline Kelley who works for the group.

Kelley noted that there will be losses because of the flooding but insurance is not expected to cover it — and that’s the case for almost all businesses, she said.

“The insurance only covers any damage to the building but nothing for what’s inside,” she said. “It’s interesting, and I don’t think it’s changeable in the future.”

People across central Maine scrambled to find gas stations that were open and had power, so they could continue to fuel their generators, relying on tips shared on Facebook.

In Winthrop, where during the worst of the storm the emergency communications center lost its phone lines, the telephone system was restored around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Police Chief Paul Ferland. While phone lines were out of service, officials relied on cell phones to receive emergency communications from regional dispatch centers from people in Winthrop and Monmouth calling 911 for emergencies.

Ferland said the phone system is now back to normal and anyone with an emergency should continue to call 911 while anyone in need of non-emergency assistance can resume using the department’s regular phone number, 377-7226.

Ferland said officials plan to determine why the phone lines failed during the storm.

Staff writers Jake Freudberg, Emily Duggan, Keith Edwards and Aryan Rai contributed reporting.

This story will be updated.

