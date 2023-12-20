FAIRFIELD — Police have identified the man killed in a storm-related accident in Fairfield, the second fatality reported as a result of Monday’s powerful storm.

William Tanner, 77, of Fairfield, was killed Monday afternoon while trying to move a tree that was knocked down at his home, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Authorities did not release his name immediately as they worked to notify Tanner’s next of kin.

Tanner was attempting to move the tree with a tractor when he was struck by it and killed, police said.

Tanner lived on Norridgewock Road, according to Casey Dugas, the police department’s public information officer. Police had no more details to provide about Tanner or the incident, Dugas said Wednesday morning.

Troy Olson, 40, of Windham, was also killed Monday by falling debris, authorities said. And, in Mexico, police said Tuesday that two were missing after being swept into the Swift River.

The storm dumped several inches of rain across the state, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands and caused rivers and streams to flood multiple towns. Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

