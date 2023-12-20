Challengers seeking to keep former President Donald Trump off Maine’s presidential primary ballot are urging the secretary of state to look at a Colorado court ruling this week that says Trump is disqualified from appearing on that state’s ballot.

“The challengers were very excited to see the ruling out of Colorado last night and we’re very hopeful that (Secretary of State Shenna Bellows), after a thorough review of all the evidence we presented, is going to reach the conclusion that former President Trump doesn’t meet the qualifications for the office of president and therefore has to be disqualified from the Maine ballot,” said Benjamin Gaines, an attorney for challengers Ethan Strimling, Kimberly Rosen and Tom Saviello.

Attorney for Trump have said they will appeal the Colorado ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court and are confident it will be reversed.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Trump is ineligible to appear on the primary ballot because he engaged in insurrection with his actions leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol, which disrupted the certification of the presidential election.

Challenges to Trump’s ballot access have been filed around the country, but the Colorado court was the first to find that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution applies to the former president. The section prohibits people from holding office if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the constitution.

Strimling, Rosen and Saviello also cited Section 3 in a challenge to Trump’s appearing on the Maine primary ballot filed with Bellows earlier this month. Bellows heard arguments from the challengers and attorneys for Trump at a hearing last week and is expected to rule on the challenge by the end of the business day Friday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Gaines filed a notice with Bellows notifying her of the Colorado decision. “Challengers also note that… the Secretary is now bound by the Colorado courts’ findings on all pertinent factual issues,” the notice said.

A spokesperson for Bellows did not immediately respond to a phone message or email asking if the Colorado ruling will have any impact on the review in Maine.

The Trump campaign has dismissed the challenges and the Colorado ruling as politically motivated.

“Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement Tuesday night. “They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: