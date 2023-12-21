MEXICO — Search and rescue personnel have recovered the body of a 20-year-old woman missing since Monday when the truck she was traveling in with her grandmother and two other people was swept away by flood waters in the town of Mexico.

Ciara Cooper, of Mexico, was found Thursday about 100 yards from the Mexico-Rumford Bridge, also known as Red Bridge, where the truck was last seen, according to a news release from Mexico Police Chief Roy Hodsdon.

The body of Cooper’s grandmother, Gertrude Richards, who also went by Judy, was found in the truck early Wednesday morning, about 30 feet from the bridge on the Swift River. Richard, 61, of Mexico was the driver of the truck.

Two other passengers escaped and were rescued Monday. They were 37-year-old Charlie Young of Mexico and 53-year-old Michael Skillen of Rumford. The two men were able to exit the truck and were rescued by Rumford and Mexico fire personnel, according to Hodsdon.

Both suffered hypothermia, were treated at and released from Rumford Hospital and are expected to make a full recovery.

The group had been traveling in a 2021 red Nissan Titan when they attempted to cross the bridge around 4:21 p.m. Monday. Hodsdon said Richards had driven past barricades onto a flooded Carlton Avenue that is adjacent to the bridge when they were quickly taken over by rapid moving and deep water.

The group was traveling to a residence in Rumford, but Hodsdon did not have any information about why or what for.

“This is an unfortunate and tragic incident that shocked our entire community,” he said in his release.

Hodsdon said both women are believed to have died by drowning, though the Office of Chief Medical Examiner will make a final determination.

Police and fire personnel resumed their search at daybreak Thursday for Cooper. In addition to people along the shore, the search includes divers, aircraft, drones and search and rescue dogs.

Hodsdon said Thursday morning that the search for the missing a 20-year-old woman began immediately after the pickup truck she was in was swept into the rising Swift River from the Red Bridge at around 5 p.m. Monday.

The woman had been riding in the truck with three other people Monday that had turned onto a flooded Carlton Avenue adjacent to the Red Bridge from Route 2. The truck was quickly overtaken by rapidly rising water and was swept off the bridge.

Hodsdon said searchers struggled against “very severe and dangerous” rising waters flooding the area during the initial search Monday and again Tuesday. On Wednesday, searchers worked until nightfall without success.

This story will be updated.

