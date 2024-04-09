Vehicles, tripods and people are packed in tightly Monday morning at the Height of Land Scenic Overlook near Rangeley as people wait for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Vehicles, tripods and people are packed in tightly Monday morning at the Height of Land Scenic Overlook near Rangeley as they wait for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Allen Walker of Readfield relaxes in the bed of her partner’s truck Monday morning at the Height of Land Scenic Overlook near Rangeley as they wait for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Alivia Zimmerman, left, and Grace Yeager had the day off from their jobs in Portland on Monday where they live, so decided to take a trip up to the Rangeley Lakes region to take in the eclipse. They are sitting at a scenic overlook off Route 17 just outside Rangeley. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Michelle Hosey takes a selfie with her son, Brandon, on Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Cove Park while waiting for the eclipse. “We skipped school and took a mother-son road trip.” The two came for the day from Chester, N.H. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Kaitlyn Bickford watches her daughters, Myla, left and Ella, second from right and newly found friend Olivia Burch blow bubbles Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Park while waiting for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Someone built a snow person Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley while waiting for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Evie, left, and her sister, Kora Koppel, play in the water Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Park while waiting for the eclipse. They came from Georgetown, Massachusetts, had a ball with all the surroundings said their father, Chris. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Rick Berk adjusts the settings on his camera Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Cove Park while waiting for the eclipse. The landscape photographer from Bath had multiple cameras and was planning on using different techniques to capture close and wide images of the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Stephanie Thatcher is reflected in the glasses of her daughter, August Muller, on Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Cove Park while waiting for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A man photographs the total eclipse Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Geoff James of Camden looks through a pair of binoculars with a special sun filter on th lenses Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Cove Park while waiting for the eclipse. The modified binoculars were one of several pieces of equipment Rob Burgess of Brunswick, president of the Southern Maine Astronomers Club, brought. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Jacob Lichman-Paul looks up at the sun after making a modification to his eclipse glasses Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Cove Park while waiting for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
The Christianson family from Kennebunk react as the total eclipse nears Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley while waiting for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Good friends Nikki Wright, left, and Anita Lichan are wowed Monday afternoon as the total eclipse nears at Town Cove Park in Rangeley. They took their children out of school to come watch the-once-in-a-lifetime event. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Kevin Leary, right, talks with photographer Nick Quatrano Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley while waiting for the total eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A large crowd gathers Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley while waiting for the eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Rowen Grover is wowed by the nearly total eclipse Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley moments before the total eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Susie Rice and her son, Rigel, watch the moon cover the sun Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley just before the total eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
People are in awe as the total eclipse nears Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
August Muller, an Eclipse Ambassador for the Maria Mitchell Observatory on Nantucket, uses a pinhole projector as the eclipse nears Monday afternoon at Town Cove Park in Rangeley while waiting for the total eclipse. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Christian Cervera plays the guitar for family and friends gathered Monday afternoon at the Rangeley Town Cove Park while waiting for the eclipse. They came from New York with no agenda or expectations and just wanted to be part of the experience. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
