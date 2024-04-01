Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick will stream the eclipse on a TV in the atrium from 2:15-4:45 p.m. Monday, April 8.

Anyone in Brunswick or Harpswell will be able to see the eclipse, with the maximum eclipse at 3:31 p.m. Viewers in this area will see about 97% of totality, according to the library.

It is not safe to look directly at the eclipse without specialized eye protection. Instructions for making a pinhole eclipse viewer will be available at the atrium during eclipse streaming time on Monday.

NASA offers detailed safety instructions on its website, including:

• View the sun through eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer during the partial eclipse phases before and after totality.

• You can view the eclipse directly without proper eye protection only when the moon completely obscures the sun’s bright face (totality). You’ll know it’s safe when you can no longer see any part of the sun through eclipse glasses or a solar viewer.

• As soon as you see even a little bit of the bright sun reappear after totality, immediately put your eclipse glasses back on or use a handheld solar viewer to look at the sun.

For more tips on how to view the eclipse safely, visit science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/eclipse-2024/safety/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: