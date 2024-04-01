Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and fellow lawmakers welcomed Natalie Emmerson of Woolwich and her family to the State House on March 27. Emmerson was awarded the 2024 Legislative Memorial Scholarship for Sagadahoc County. Front: Tamas Weisz, left, Bianca Hare, Rep. Allison Hepler, Natalie Emmerson, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, Rep. Morgan Rielly, D-Westbrook, and Dean Emmerson. Back: Rep. Kathy Javner, R-Chester. Courtesy of the House Democratic Office
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.