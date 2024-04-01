If you’re heading up north to see the total eclipse on April 8, the town of Rangeley in the western mountains – about two and a half hours from Portland – is one of the places closest to southern Maine where you can do that.
It’s likely to be crowded, as there are events for nearly a week leading up to the eclipse, so plan ahead. While you’re there, you could have a pre-eclipse lunch of pizza or burgers at the Red Onion Restaurant or a post-eclipse drink at Portage Tap House, with 20 beers on tap. Browse for outdoor clothing and Maine gifts at the Alpine Shop of Rangeley or shop for some new fishing gear at Rangeley Region Sport Shop.
If you need to get away from the eclipse-watching crowds, take a 1.75-mile hike to the top of Bald Mountain, with views of Rangeley and Mooselookmeguntic Lakes. There are picnic tables at both the top and bottom of the trail. For a scenic view without the hike, head just out of town to Height of Land, a breathtaking overlook on Route 17.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.