Patience Rawnsley and Will Miller were two of several residents who headed to Mast Landing Brewing Co. in Freeport to view the eclipse on Monday. "We love Mast Landing and we frequent here often," Rawnsley said. The two drank the pink-colored sour ale from the bar's menu while they viewed the eclipse. Kristian Moravec / The Times Record

Close to 3:31 p.m., the height of Monday’s celestial event, Freeport residents raised their eclipse glasses–shielded eyes to the sky.

As sunlight dimmed, people popped out of restaurants and shops along Main Street to witness the eclipse. Despite not being in the path of totality, Freeport residents made sure to celebrate the occasion.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
freeport maine, Maine eclipse 2024, solar eclipse 2024, Times Record, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles