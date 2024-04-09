BATH – Joan Frances (Osborne) Ingersoll passed away peacefully, after a long and full life, on March 27, 2024. She was briefly in hospice care at the Plant Memorial Home where she had lived in recent years. During those last days her family came from near and far and many, many friends arrived to be by her side.

Joan was born in Bath, Sept. 19, 1931, to Dorothy (King) and John Osborne. She loved the City of Bath and was a lifelong resident, a lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church, and known to many in town as a tap dancer, teacher, and general assistant at Fay Pye’s School of Dance.

She leaves her sister Merline (Osborne) MacDonald who lives in Bath, with her husband Peter and three adult children: John Ingersoll who lives in Griffin, Georgia with his wife Donna, Jane Gammon who lives in Winslow, and Julie Ingersoll, who lives in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. She had five grandchildren (Travis, Courtney, Deuce, Jessica, and Monica), many great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and more cousins than one can count.

Joan had such an expansive view of family It’s impossible to list all those who were important to her. She was generous to the core, always ready to open her heart to and share her home with anyone – especially anyone in need. A gifted listener and full of enthusiasm, she knew how to make people feel seen, heard, and cherished.

She had been married for 59 years to the late Justin L. Ingersoll Jr. (Judd). They raised their family at 61 Pine Street; a home that served as a welcoming gathering place for everyone from their kids’ schoolmates to her Bath High School (later Morse) class of 1949. Active as her Class Representative in the Bath High School Alumni Association, she was looking forward to her 75th class reunion this June.

Always quick with a laugh, Joan had a cheerful and optimistic way that made her friends wherever she went. Over the years that included church, dancing school, and Alumni work, but also activities with the Bath Elks, serving as an election poll worker, walking with one of the many Miniature Schnauzers she had over the years, activities at the Plant Home, or just grocery shopping at Shaw’s. The truth is she just loved to be around people.

Joan’s family is immensely grateful for the loving care she received over her years as a resident of the Plant Memorial Home and, with the help of Beacon Hospice, in those final days.

A service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Saturday April 13, 2024 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Plant Memorial Home in Bath, Grace Episcopal Church in Bath, or the Brunswick Humane Society.

