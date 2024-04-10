BOWDOIN – Gratton Henry Donovan II, “Hank”, of Bowdoin passed away at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Friday morning, April 5, 2024.

Hank attended classes in Brunswick at Youth Development Center (YDC), which later became Independence Association. YDC was cofounded by Hank’s mother to fill a need in the area for families with children born with Downs Syndrome.

Hank was a lively character participating in plays including The Emperor’s New Clothes while at Independence Association. He was “full of the devil” as he would say; and always had a smile and loved to be silly. Hank unconditionally loved the people in his life. He worked at Spindleworks Arts Center and Independence Association making arts and crafts until his retirement in 2002.

Hank was a regular participant in the Special Olympics where he won many medals and awards. Hanks favorite hobby was genealogy. He was an avid collector of information about family and photographs; he valued family above all else. Hank loved animals of all kinds.

Hank lived at Apple Ridge Assisted Living in Bowdoin until his death. The family is beyond grateful for the care that Apple Ridge and their providers gave to him.

Hank is survived by his siblings, Kelley Donovan of Boston, Jeffrey and his wife, Renee Donovan of Brunswick, Patrick Donovan, of Topsham, and many nieces and nephews throughout the State. Hank was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Anne Donovan and his brother, Matthew Donovan.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home, Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and pictures may be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

Donations can be made to Independence Association of Brunswick, Maine or the Special Olympics of Maine

in lieu of flowers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous