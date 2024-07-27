Hall, Jeffrey S. 61, of Casco, July 23, at home. Service 2 p.m., Aug. 17, Lake Region High School. Care of Hall Funeral Home, Casco
Hall, Jeffrey S. 61, of Casco, July 23, at home. Service 2 p.m., Aug. 17, Lake Region High School. Care of Hall Funeral Home, Casco
