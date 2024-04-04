TOPSHAM – Arlene G. (Bernier) Stack, 86, of Topsham, passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Arlene was born in Brunswick to Roland and Desneige Bernier on Oct. 24, 1937, and Arlene grew up in Pejepscot, attended Brunswick High School and graduated at the age of 16. She married Bernard J. Stack in 1955 and moved to Manville, N.J. where she lived until she moved back to Maine in 1986.

During her many years in New Jersey, she raised her family of four (4) children while having a successful career as a supervisor at different companies but chose to stay at Ethicon, Inc for many years. When her children were older, she earned her Associates Degree in Accounting at Somerset Community College in New Jersey and took a side job preparing taxes at H&R Block. When the family moved to Maine in 1986 she continued at H&R Block and later as a self-employed tax preparer. She was very involved with St. Andrews church in Pejepscot, taking part in Sunday masses and helping to care for the church. Arlene loved her family first and foremost and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a deep passion for gardening, had a fun sense of humor and loved to laugh.

Arlene Stack is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bernard Stack. Arlene Stack is survived by her children Edward (Stacey) Stack, Richard (Joan) Stack, Lynda (Todd) Harrington, and Nancy (John) Petre; her brothers Dennis (Debbie) Bernier, Roger (Eve Mae) Bernier, and Rene (Stephanie) Bernier; many deeply loved grandchildren and great grandchildren.; and lifelong friend Gail Smith.

Please join us on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Stetson Funeral Home, 12 Federal St, Brunswick Maine for services to honor the legacy of a great woman. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. Reception will follow.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home. Condolences, memories, and pictures can be shared with the family at http://www.StetsonsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to make a donation to CHANS Hospice in Arlene’s name. mainehealth.org/mid-coast-hospital/support-health-our-community or call 207-373-6064

