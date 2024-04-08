JACKMAN — An estimated 10,000 people, some from around the country, descended upon the tiny northern Maine town of Jackman Monday ahead of this afternoon’s total solar eclipse.

Up and the down the U.S. Route 201 corridor in Somerset County, business owners, officials and locals braced in recent weeks for a crowd of eclipse watchers seeking so-called totality, where the moon completely blocks the sun.

By mid-morning, it was clear in Jackman — which boasts one of the longest eclipse durations in Maine and has a normal population of about 730 — that their prediction was correct.

“Nothing even comes close,” said Bill Duffy, who was sitting outside his home on Main Street (Route 201) with his wife Michelle, taking in the crowd. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience, I’ll admit that.”

By 10:30 a.m., about five hours before the moon is expected to completely block out the sun for about three and a half minutes in Jackman, the town’s population of about 1,000 had already grown exponentially. And officials said they were expecting more to arrive to throughout the day, with about 600 to 1,200 cars per hour heading in Jackman’s direction.

Cars were parked on both sides of Route 201 from one end of town to the other. Some businesses were charging upwards of $50 for parking, while others had signs warning travelers that their lots were open for business only. Busses carrying students from across the state began to arrive shortly after 11 a.m.

Traffic was still moving, albeit slowly, though deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office were patrolling the town and telling drivers and pedestrians to keep the road clear.

Public safety officials from multiple agencies, including U.S. Border Patrol and the Maine Warden Service, were monitoring traffic cameras and emergency calls from a makeshift incident command center at the Jackman town office. Officials are scheduled to provide updates to reporters on their response to any major incidents this afternoon.

Northbound traffic was expected to become heavier around mid-day, said Jackman fire Chief Bill Jarvis, who has been planning the town’s eclipse emergency response plan for years.

At an afternoon press conference, Jarvis said estimated some 10,000 people had come to Jackman to watch the eclipse, which exceeded their expectations. Officials were seeing significant traffic backups in Skowhegan, Solon and the interstate, and asked people to be patient and courteous.

Around 10:30 a.m., Mike Smith, the deputy director of the Somerset County Emergency Management Agency, said he heard from the Skowhegan Police Department that traffic was beginning to back up at the Margaret Chase Smith Bridges that carry Route 201 over the Kennebec River.

Officials expected southbound traffic this evening to be worse, with both weekend travelers and day-trippers hitting the road at the same time after the eclipse ends around 4:30 p.m.

Even the skies in Jackman were buzzing, too, as planes landed at Jackman’s Newton Field, where some had asked if they could shovel out a spot to camp overnight, officials said yesterday.

CHASING CLEAR SKIES

Whether by car or by air, the crowd came around the country.

A Morning Sentinel reporter counted license plates from 26 U.S. states Monday morning in Jackman, some from as far away as Alaska, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

Karrie Klug, 38, said she drove up to Jackman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Monday morning with her mother. Klug chose Jackman because of the forecast for clear skies, she said.

Dozens of amateur astronomers, like Klug, set up cameras and telescopes around Jackman.

“It’s beautiful,” said Klug, as she set up a telescope on a snow-covered field next to Wood Pond.

The National Weather Service recommended northern New England as the best place to watch the eclipse. Clouds and storms were forecasted along much of the path of totality, the service said, which in the U.S. extends from Texas to Maine.

“I’m good at reading the weather map,” said 57-year-old Dan Sutton, who was parked at the Attean Overlook rest area, just south of Jackman. Sutton traveled from North Attleboro, Massachusetts by himself.

Businesses in Jackman were making the most of the record-setting crowd.

A line extended out the door at Mama Bear’s Restaurant all morning. Food trucks and vendors selling everything from maple syrup to T-shirts set up at several locations around town.

At Bishop’s Store, cashier Max Cavanaugh said a steady stream of customers had come into the store all morning, buying food and coffee.

“It’s been very busy,” Cavanaugh said. “The 2022 moose lottery comes close, but nothing like this for sure.”

Travelers began arriving in Jackman over the weekend, according to many people in town.

“Every time I woke up last night, I could hear vehicles on the road,” said 63-year-old Alan Lemaire, a lifelong Jackman resident, who was speaking with the Duffys on their Main Street porch.

CLAIMING THEIR SPOT

At the Attean Overlook rest area, which has a view of a vast area of western Maine’s mountains, travelers began arriving Saturday to claim their spot, people camping there in vehicles and RVs said.

Officials had to put up signs at the overlook because there were too many people parked on the side of the road.

Omer Sharon, 34, said he was among the first to arrive at the overlook around 5 p.m. Saturday with his camper trailer.

Sharon said he drove up from Danbury, Connecticut, with his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The family was originally hoping to head to a more remote area but found that many logging roads were not plowed or in good condition — which public safety officials had warned as a potential hazard this weekend.

“In our imagination, we wanted to be alone in nature,” Sharon said. “But it’s a great view here.”

John Theberge, 65, had his minivan parked across from Sharon’s family. The Lewiston native said he has been coming to the area for years to visit a family’s camp and has never seen this many people in the area.

“My mind is blown,” he said.

Theberge said he arrived Sunday around 3 p.m., and at that point the rest area was almost full. People camping out there were working together to shovel out parking spots and viewing areas, he said.

Early Monday morning, the crowd was spilling over onto the highway, with dozens of cars parked along the shoulder, extending hundreds of feet both north and south.

Some, like Alex Torres, did not plan for the overlook to be their destination, but decided to stop there after driving past and seeing the view.

Torres, 24, from Long Island, was traveling with his parents and two friends he met studying at Cornell University. Coming to northern Maine was a list minute plan, he said.

“We were very hesitant because of taking off work,” Torres said. “But we just said, screw work.”

Torres, his family and friends — one of whom is from the Hawaiian island of Oahu — stayed in Portland overnight and left around 4 a.m. to beat the traffic, he said.

Sitting in camp chairs on the side of the highway as the sun began to rise of a ridge to the east, they all agreed the trip was worth it.

At the very southern edge of the path of totality in Solon, about 100 campers and amateur astronomers are gathered atop Robbins Hill in anticipation of the eclipse.

Many had set up picnic tables, folding chairs and grills as they waited for totality. Some said this is the second or third eclipse they have seen. Others, like Dave Lindh of York, said this is their first — and likely only — chance to see the event.

“This is one thing in life I will never see again,” said Lindh, 53, a retired firefighter. “It’s about being fortunate enough to live right here and to be able to take today off work to come be a part of history.”

Lindh was set up at Robbins Hill with a telescope and a number of solar lenses he bought less than a month ago. Lindh explained that he’s learned everything he knows about astronomy in the time since in order to prepare for the eclipse.

“My new thing is to try something new all the time, so I’m still literally figuring out how to work this telescope right now,” he said, laughing. “I’m trying to do things outside my comfort zone. Live life to the fullest. This eclipse is the perfect chance to do both.”

Back on Main Street in Jackman, Lemaire, the lifelong Jackman resident, said he hopes eclipse travelers remain respectful of the small town.

“I think most people are generally good,” he said. “Hopefully, it stays under control.”

Jarvis, the Jackman fire chief, said at the press conference that officials expected people leaving the area would get hectic. And on reports of people getting stuck on back-roads: “I fully expect we’ll have to get some people out of places.”

Staff writer Dylan Tusinski contributed reporting.

