The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that states such as Colorado and Maine cannot declare former President Donald Trump ineligible to seek the Republican nomination for president.

The unanimous decision effectively gives Congress the sole authority to bar candidates from seeking the office based on an anti-insurrectionist clause in the U.S. Constitution.

While based on a case out of Colorado, the outcome settles a similar legal dispute in Maine and has implications for the election nationwide because of legal challenges in multiple states to Trump’s eligibility. The challenges focused on Trump’s role in the Capital riot on Jan. 6, 2021 and language in the U.S. Constitution that says insurrectionists are ineligible for certain federal offices.

Emily Cook, a spokeswoman for Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, said Bellows was reviewing the ruling Monday morning. She had no immediate response to the decision.

Bellows had ruled Trump is ineligible from running in Maine’s Republican primary because of his role in the attack on the Capitol.

Bellows’ decision was on hold pending the U.S. Supreme court’s review and Trump remains on the ballot for the Maine primary to be held Tuesday.

Advertisement

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which says a person may not hold office if they have “engaged in insurrection” against the United States after having previously taken an oath to support the Constitution. Both Bellows and the Colorado court ruled Trump engaged in insurrection by inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

Trump is still facing federal criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attacks, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering and other charges.

The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primary election in Maine and 15 other states and territories that individual states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke the post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots.

Ben Gaines, an attorney for those challenging whether Trump should be on the Maine ballot, noted the Supreme Court did not render an opinion about whether Trump engaged in insurrection. He maintained the evidence is clear that Trump did.

“After Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, he deliberately incited an insurrection against the US Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power. Nothing in the Supreme Court’s opinion casts doubt on that inescapable conclusion,” Gaines said.

“The Supreme Court invented a new rule to avoid enforcing the 14th amendment,” he said, referring to the ruling. “Now, it will be up to every citizen and voter to hold this insurrectionist former president accountable for his heinous actions. We can’t forget what Donald Trump did. That’s especially true because when Trump loses this November he’s likely to turn to political violence once again.”

Advertisement

The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump, the front-runner for his party’s nomination, off the ballot because of his attempts to undo his loss in the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Trump’s case was the first at the Supreme Court dealing with a provision of the 14th Amendment that was adopted after the Civil War to prevent former officeholders who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office again.

Colorado’s Supreme Court, in a first-of-its-kind ruling, had decided that the provision, Section 3, could be applied to Trump, who that court found incited the Capitol attack. No court before had applied Section 3 to a presidential candidate. Maine law leaves the decision to the secretary of state, and Bellows was the first state-level election officials to rule against Trump’s eligibility.

Some election observers have warned that a ruling requiring congressional action to implement Section 3 could leave the door open to a renewed fight over trying to use the provision to disqualify Trump in the event he wins the election in November. In one scenario, a Democratic-controlled Congress could try to reject certifying Trump’s election on Jan. 6, 2025, under the clause.

Related Supreme Court appears poised to keep Trump on the ballot in case that will impact Maine election

The issue then could return to the court, possibly in the midst of a full-blown constitutional crisis.

Both sides had requested fast work by the court, which heard arguments less than a month ago, on Feb. 8. The justices seemed poised then to rule in Trump’s favor.

Advertisement

Trump had been kicked off the ballots in Colorado, Maine and Illinois, but all three rulings were on hold awaiting the Supreme Court’s decision.

The case is the court’s most direct involvement in a presidential election since Bush v. Gore, a decision delivered a quarter-century ago that effectively handed the 2000 election to Republican George W. Bush. And it’s just one of several cases involving Trump directly or that could affect his chances of becoming president again, including a case scheduled for arguments in late April about whether he can be criminally prosecuted on election interference charges, including his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The timing of the high court’s intervention has raised questions about whether Trump will be tried before the November election.

The arguments in February were the first time the high court had heard a case involving Section 3. The two-sentence provision, intended to keep some Confederates from holding office again, says that those who violate oaths to support the Constitution are barred from various positions including congressional offices or serving as presidential electors. But it does not specifically mention the presidency.

Conservative and liberal justices questioned the case against Trump. Their main concern was whether Congress must act before states can invoke the 14th Amendment. There also were questions about whether the president is covered by the provision.

Trump’s lawyers mounted several arguments for why the amendment can’t be used to keep him off the ballot. They contended the Jan. 6 riot wasn’t an insurrection and, even if it was, Trump did not go to the Capitol or join the rioters. The wording of the amendment also excludes the presidency and candidates running for president, they said. Even if all those arguments failed, they said, Congress must pass legislation to reinvigorate Section 3.

The case was decided by a court that includes three justices appointed by Trump when he was president. They have considered many Trump-related cases in recent years, declining to embrace his bogus claims of fraud in the 2020 election and refusing to shield tax records from Congress and prosecutors in New York.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: