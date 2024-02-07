The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Thursday in a Colorado case challenging former President Donald Trump’s eligibility to run for president, and the outcome is likely to help resolve a similar dispute in Maine and could shake up presidential primaries nationwide.

The case, Trump v. Anderson, will have a direct impact on Trump’s ballot access in Maine regardless of the outcome. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has been ordered by a Maine Superior Court judge to reconsider Trump’s eligibility for Maine’s March 5 primary based on whatever ruling comes out of the Supreme Court in the Colorado case. Bellows had decided Trump is ineligible, but deferred to the courts to make a final decision.

The legal questions at play in the Colorado case overlap with questions raised in Maine and in other states where challenges are pending.

“I think it’s unlikely the court will want to decide this case on grounds that only decide the Colorado case and not the issue at a national level,” said Dmitry Bam, a professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law.

“They could be forced to take another case in a few months from a different state, including possibly Maine. So I think most likely the decision will be on some ground that will resolve the kinds of challenges we’re seeing in Colorado and also in Maine.”

CHALLENGES HINGE ON SECTION 3

Challenges in Colorado, Maine and other states hinge on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which supporters of disqualifying Trump have argued makes him ineligible for the ballot because of his role inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Section 3 says people may not hold office if they’ve engaged in insurrection against the United States.

Challenges to Trump’s ballot access citing Section 3 have been filed in 34 states around the country, including 11 states where outcomes are pending plus Maine and Colorado, where decisions are on hold pending appeals, according to the blog Lawfare, which is tracking attempts to disqualify Trump from the ballot.

Trump’s attorneys in Maine have argued that Bellows did not have the authority to rule on his eligibility and that disqualification of a candidate under Section 3 is a decision reserved for Congress or the Electoral College. Bellows, the first state-level election official to rule Trump is ineligible, has said Maine law requires her to make the decision about ballot eligibility.

Trump’s legal team also argued that Section 3 doesn’t apply to the president or impact a person’s ability to run for office, but rather applies to people holding office. And they’ve said that Trump did not engage in insurrection on Jan. 6.

CASE LOOKS AT QUESTIONS OF INSURRECTION

Legal experts who will be monitoring Thursday’s arguments said there are several outcomes that could be expected from the court and it’s hard to predict what will happen.

The court could choose to weigh in on some of the legal questions surrounding Section 3, such as whether it applies to the office of the presidency and if action by Congress is required to implement it. “I think either of those grounds would be applicable to the Maine path as well,” Bam said.

The court could also weigh in on whether Trump engaged in insurrection – another outcome that could have implications for the Maine case. Bam said he sees that as unlikely.

“That’s a little more factually driven, and I think in some ways would be harder for the court to decide,” he said. “To decide if the text of Section 3 applies to the president, that’s a little bit of a more formalistic, legalistic argument … To decide if what Trump did, was that engaging in insurrection, it’s somewhat unbounded by precedent.”

Joseph Reisert, a professor of American constitutional law and chair of the government department at Colby College, said the easiest thing for the court to decide would be that if Trump is convicted criminally of insurrection he wouldn’t be able to run, but since he hasn’t been, he is still eligible.

The court could also decide that rules about who is eligible for the primaries are to be made on a state-by-state basis, he said. That would throw the disputes back to the states.

“I think it’s hard to predict what the court will do,” Reisert said. “There’s also an interesting argument about (Section 3) not applying to the president since it lists textually senators and others in descending order of importance. You would think if it meant to include the president, why wouldn’t you start with the president?”

LACK OF PRECEDENT ON SECTION 3

Charles Stewart, a professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and director of the school’s Election Data and Science Lab, said he also sees potential roadblocks to the court ruling on the meaning of Section 3 and whether Trump engaged in insurrection.

The provision of the 14th Amendment, implemented in the aftermath of the Civil War as a way of preventing officials who had joined the Confederacy from being able to return to office, has been sparsely used and there isn’t much precedent for the court to look at, he said.

“It’s an amendment that hasn’t been thought about in 160 years … If Trump had ordered the D.C. National Guard to protect the rioters on Jan. 6, that (for example) might be something where you could build consensus around what constitutes an insurrection. But in this case there are a lot of questions about the law, the history, the situation, and all this Supreme Court has to rely on is a hasty set of hearings in Colorado,” Stewart said.

He said he sees a clearer path for the court to issue a decision based on who has the authority to make decisions about ballot access.

“I think that the court is likely to come around to something to the effect of, once the state has gotten into the business of running primaries, especially presidential primaries, for political parties, they need to defer to the rights of the political parties to choose whoever they wish, even if you could argue they’re not constitutionally eligible,” Stewart said.

The court is under pressure to rule quickly, as Colorado, Maine and more than a dozen other states will hold their primaries on March 5. While it typically can take months for the nation’s high court to issue a ruling, legal scholars said they expect a decision could come much sooner.

“They could issue an order probably as early as Monday if they really wanted to,” Reisert said.

In the meantime, absentee voting has already started in the Maine primary. Because Bellows’ decision disqualifying Trump is on hold pending the Supreme Court ruling, Trump’s name remains on the ballot.

Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy has ordered Bellows to reconsider her decision and issue a new ruling confirming, modifying or withdrawing her decision within 30 days of a decision in the Colorado case.

Thursday’s oral arguments are scheduled for 10 a.m. and audio from the hearing will be livestreamed on pressherald.com and on the Supreme Court’s website, where a transcript will be posted later in the day. The court is allotting a total of 80 minutes for the arguments, though the proceeding could last longer due to questioning from the justices.

