Maine’s highest court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal from the secretary of state asking the court to weigh in on her decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

In a written decision, the justices of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court said they would not take up Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ appeal of a lower court’s decision that the case be sent back to her for further action pending a decision by the U.S. Supreme Court on a similar case out of Colorado.

The justices wrote that the decision out of Kennebec County Superior Court was not a final judgment and so was not something they could weigh in on.

“We would run a high risk of issuing an advisory opinion if we decided the matter on the merits before a final judgment has been entered,” they wrote.

They also rejected an argument Bellows had made saying that following the Superior Court’s order could result in voter confusion around the primary.

“Indeed, there is at least as great a risk of additional process and delay if we consider this appeal and reach an ostensibly final decision, and then the Supreme Court’s decision makes additional court or administrative action necessary to comply with the federal law it announces with no clear path for resolution,” the panel of seven judges wrote.

The decision came after Bellows filed notice of the Superior Court’s decision Friday. In arguments filed Tuesday, she urged the court to take up the case of Trump’s appeal of her decision to ban him from the ballot based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits people from holding office if they have engaged in insurrection against the United States.

Attorneys for Trump have argued that Bellows did not have the authority to issue a ruling on his eligibility, that Section 3 does not apply to the presidency or those seeking to run for office – but rather those who hold office – and that the former president did not engage in insurrection.

They appealed her original decision after it came down at the end of December and a few days before the U.S. Supreme Court said it would take up a similar case out of Colorado.

