AUGUSTA — The executive director of the independent commission investigating the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston told lawmakers Monday of the critical need for subpoena power in order for the commission to carry out its work.

“A subpoena to appear and testify, or to produce records, would permit the commission to gather the necessary facts and evidence to fulfill its solemn mission,” said Anne Jordan, executive director of the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston, during testimony before the Judiciary Committee. “Without such power, there will be scores of unanswered questions and missing information.”

Jordan said that as commission members – appointed by Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey – have undertaken their work to investigate the Oct. 25 mass shootings that left 18 people dead, they already have encountered several people who have either refused to appear before the commission or have been directed not to voluntarily appear by their superiors.

“Other situations have arisen where persons have refused to turn over records in their possession absent a legal binding order,” she said.

Jordan was one of four supporters of the bill to testify before the committee Monday. No one testified against the bill, L.D. 2192, though the conservative Maine Policy Institute has submitted written testimony in opposition. A work session is expected to take place at a later date, Judiciary Committee Co-Chair Rep. Matt Moonen, D-Portland, said at the conclusion of the hearing.

The bill, which was introduced by Gov. Janet Mills last week, would authorize the commission to obtain documents and compel witness testimony. It is sponsored by all four legislative leaders, signaling that it will likely get the two-thirds support needed in each chamber to pass as an emergency measure.

Jordan declined to elaborate on her comments at the conclusion of Monday’s public hearing, and a spokesperson for the commission did not immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking more details.

The commission is holding a series of public meetings to gather testimony from key people with knowledge of the shootings. It heard last week from members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office and is slated to hear Thursday from family members of shooting victims.

Jordan told the committee Monday that the commission set a six-month timeline from its initial public meeting Nov. 20 for completion of its work, but may issue an interim report to lawmakers earlier than that. The Legislature is scheduled to adjourn by April 17.

“We hope to provide an interim report before this Legislature adjourns so the Legislature has our interim report, but we can’t guarantee it will be completed by that time,” Jordan said.

