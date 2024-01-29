David Mills, 78, of Farmington, an older brother of Gov. Janet Mills, died on Jan. 26 at Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he had been a patient for two weeks.

David Mills was born in October 1945, a son of S. Peter Mills Jr. and Katherine Coffin Mills, according to an obituary published by Wiles Remembrance Centers.

“As a teenager and as a young man in the 1960s he worked at local dairy farms, for area logging contractors, at wood turning mills, and for a septic system contractor. Later he worked at Wilton Tanning and at G.H. Bass. He then worked for many years for his good friends and neighbors Dennis and Clare Bailey Liwski at various enterprises, including their appliance and refrigeration business,” according to the obituary. He also was a caregiver for his grandmother, Flora Mills, from 1963 until her death in 1964.

The obituary stated that he “was quick to lend a helping hand to others in need, plowing their driveways without charge, providing a ride to medical appointments and helping out at the Care and Share Food Closet. He was a personable raconteur on many subjects of interest, a companionable conversationalist who loved history and country music.”

In addition to Gov. Mills, survivors include his siblings, Peter Mills and his wife, Nancy; brother Paul Mills and partner Shanelle Lake; sister Dr. Dora Anne Mills; and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, uncle William Mills; aunt Virginia Mills and brother-in-law Stan Kuklinski.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Wiles Remembrance Center in Farmington, followed by a 1 p.m. service. Mills will be buried in the family lot in Fairview Cemetery. Donations can be made in Mill’s name to the Care and Share Food Closet, Box 38, West Farmington, Maine, 04992.

