Maine’s tight-knit Deaf community is reeling after four friends were killed in the mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Joshua Seal, Bryan MacFarlane, Billy Brackett and Steve Vozzella, all of whom are deaf, were playing in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston when a gunman burst in and opened fire, killing them and injuring other members of the Deaf community, according to a family member. Eighteen people were killed in shootings at the bar and a nearby bowling alley. Authorities found the body of the suspect, Robert Card, late Friday evening.

“We lost four of our cherished community members in last night’s Lewiston shootings,” Karen Hopkins, executive director of the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf/Governor Baxter School, wrote in a Facebook post. “Togetherness is what makes us strong. The lives of all those lost in the shooting will never be forgotten. We are holding their families, loved ones and each other close to our hearts.”

Seal was a married father of four from Lisbon Falls. He was director of interpreting services at the Scarborough-based nonprofit Pine Tree Society, which offers services and support for people with disabilities. He was also an interpreter for former Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah, appearing in televised daily briefings during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He was an ASL interpreter and the literal voice (and face) of the COVID response for the Deaf community,” Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “He was a consummate professional who helped all of us navigate through a tough period. I marveled at his ability to interpret what we were saying at light speed — even my (awful) attempts at humor during dark days. He never missed a beat. He will be forever missed and always remembered as part of Maine’s history.”

“He was the world’s BEST father,” Seal’s wife, Elizabeth, wrote in a Facebook post. “He was always there for them, lending an eye or a hand and going to their sporting/extracurricular activities. He always loved spending time with them, traveling, going for a day trip to the beach, or going camping for the weekend. Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate. He was also a wonderful boss, an incredible interpreter, a great friend, a loving son, brother, uncle, and grandson. He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for. We love and miss you so, so much already.”

Elizabeth Seal could not be reached for further comment Friday.

Seal was known for playing Santa for holiday events at the Maine Educational Center for the Deaf/Governor Baxter School on Mackworth Island in Falmouth. On the morning of the shooting, he dropped off his 3-year-old son, who is also deaf, at his preschool.

Pine Tree Society President Noel Sullivan said Seal created the Dirigo Experience, a summer camp experience for deaf youth.

“He made communication and understanding possible in countless situations as an interpreter, mentor and tireless advocate,” Sullivan said. “He was committed to breaking the cycle of isolation and creating safe space for deaf people.”

Those in the Deaf community said events like cornhole tournaments and holiday gatherings are an integral part of the culture.

Mike Dyndiuk’s 38-year-old deaf son, Chris, was at Schemengees when the shooting happened, and he escaped unhurt.

“He was within 10 feet of this guy,” Dyndiuk said of the shooting suspect.

He said his son is devastated.

“This has been a really tough thing for him,” Dyndiuk said. “This is his world. … He doesn’t get to do the everyday talking with people. His group is so small, and four of them have already been taken out.

“These people that died, they’re the same ones he went snowmobiling with. It’s going to be a long recovery.“

He added, “The Deaf community has a lot of struggles. And this is going to be another one.“

MacFarlane, 41, grew up in the Portland area and was one of the few deaf people to obtain a commercial truck-driving license. He recently returned to Maine after stints in Vermont, Ohio and North Carolina to be closer to his mother, who lives in Lewiston, according to his sister, Keri Brooks, of Florida. He loved riding his motorcycle, camping, fishing, hanging out with deaf friends and his dog, M&M (named after his favorite candy), who regularly joined him on his travels as a commercial trucker, Brooks said.

“His greatest life achievement is obtaining his Class D trucking license,” she said by text. “He was the first deaf person to do so in Vermont, one of the very few deaf people nationwide to obtain such a license.”

Brackett, a Brunswick resident, was a married father of a young girl and worked as a FedEx package handler.

Vozzella, 45, was a married father of two and a member of the New England Deaf Cornhole group, which said in a Facebook post that he was an award-winning player who brought “excitement” and a “huge smile.”

“He will be missed on and off the courts!” the message read. “NEDC will not be the same without Steve Vozzella playing.”

The group said it will honor him in its upcoming tournament on Nov. 18 and make a “generous” donation to his family and the shooting victims.

Friends and a former coach said on Facebook that Vozzella was a “class act” and a former student-athlete who enjoyed baseball and basketball. His brother-in-law said in a post that Vozzella worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He was preparing to celebrate his one-year anniversary with his wife next month.

Members of the Deaf community were organizing donation drives and meal deliveries for the families of the victims. The University of Southern Maine, which has a Deaf Studies program, was collecting donations of food and supplies for the families at its Portland campus.

“The (American Sign Language/Interpreter Training Program) programs at USM are deeply saddened, with so much sorrow, for the lost and injured people from the shooting in Lewiston,” wrote Sandra Wood, an assistant professor of linguistics at USM, in a Facebook post. “We are reeling. Our hearts are so heavy.”

