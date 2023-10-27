YORK – At Sunrise on Oct. 17, 2023, Elizabeth “Betty” Reid, 98, died peacefully in her sleep, at home in York, Maine. She was born August 30, 1925, in Bath, loved Popham Beach, and is adored and survived by six children, 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is planned for 1 p.m., Nov. 5, at Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd, York, ME 03909. A celebration of life will follow the service and will be held at the York Harbor Inn Ballroom, 480 York St, York Harbor, ME 03911.

